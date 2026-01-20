Industry Veteran JJ Leonard Joins Partners Real Estate as Equity Partner and Managing Director, Dallas-Fueling Firm's Continued Evolution

Leonard moves to Partners from Stream; will grow and lead company's presence and day-to-day operations in Dallas-Ft. Worth while continuing to provide exceptional service to his clients as an Office Agency Leasing broker

* * *

Announcement comes on heels of Partners' significant Dallas growth, necessitating move and expansion to new Class AA office space at 2515 McKinney Ave

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Partners Real Estate ("Partners"), a private partnership-led fully-integrated commercial real estate firm, today announced the hiring of JJ Leonard as an Equity Partner and Managing Director of its Dallas office. Mr. Leonard, a highly respected industry veteran, transitions from Stream Realty to lead the day-to-day operations and drive the continued growth of Partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

This announcement comes on the heels of Peter Mainguy joining Partners (former CBRE Houston head) as Partner and Executive Managing Director of Services for its Texas Region. The addition of both Mr. Leonard and Mr. Mainguy speaks to the attractiveness of Partners' unique partnership structure, which puts the client at the center of everything the firm does-dramatically increasing collaboration and significantly reducing silos, which are so prevalent in the traditional commercial real estate services model. Mr. Leonard's extensive experience and proven track record in Dallas will be instrumental as Partners continues its strategic growth trajectory.

"JJ is a true leader and highly accomplished professional with deep commercial real estate leadership experience and market expertise, which he will continue to provide to his office leasing clients. He has an exceptional track record in Dallas, and has continually demonstrated client service excellence," said Jon Silberman, Partners' Chief Executive Officer. "JJ's appointment to Managing Director of our Dallas office is a testament to our strategic investment in top-tier talent to drive our expansion and enhance our service offerings for our clients in one of the nation's most dynamic real estate markets. We are very excited to welcome him to the firm."

With a history and experience of leasing a portfolio punctuated by several of the most prized office properties in DFW, Mr. Leonard will also continue to provide exceptional service as an Office Agency Leasing broker, further growing his business leveraging the power of Partners' integrated full-service platform.

Functioning as a player-coach, similar to a role he held with Stream for many years-and the same dual role that fellow producers and Equity Partners Ryan McCullough and John Colglazier, the company's Austin and San Antonio leaders, have thrived in since their promotions last summer-will ensure seamless continuity and sustained high performance for Partners' clients.

"Joining Partners, a powerhouse among the nation's fastest-growing independent commercial real estate firms, is an exciting opportunity to shape something extraordinary," said Mr. Leonard. "I'm inspired by Partners' bold vision and rapid rise. As Dallas office leader I'm ready to continue to provide exceptional service to my clients, while driving our momentum, elevating our national presence, and signaling to the industry that Partners is building on its strengths to redefine what's possible in commercial real estate."

Mr. Leonard brings over 24 years of commercial real estate experience, representing some of the largest institutional investors of office properties in Dallas-Ft. Worth. Prior to joining Partners, Mr. Leonard served as Executive Vice President & Partner for Dallas at Stream, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing the growth of the DFW office leasing portfolio from 8 million to over 16 million sq. ft. between 2015 and 2022. Throughout his distinguished career, he has closed over 10 million sq. ft. of lease transactions with a value exceeding $2 billion. Notable clients Mr. Leonard has worked with throughout his career include New York Life Investors, Fortis Property Group, Manova Partners, Piedmont REIT, Wells REIT, GI Partners, CBRE Global Investors, Ares, JPMorgan Asset Management, Colony Capital, Common Fund, Masaveu Real Estate U.S., and TriGate Capital, among many others.

The hiring of Mr. Leonard compounds a year of strategic wins and high-profile announcements that demonstrate the firm's longstanding commitment to enhancing the services it offers its clients, including just this past week adding a trio of veteran brokers to its Austin office ; acquiring Atlanta-based property management firm Seven Oaks in October ; bringing on Mitchell Hanzik to oversee development across Texas ; and the highly regarded Office Agency Leasing team of Chip Colvill, Michael Anderson, Win Haggard, Damon Thames, Brad Beasley, Diana Bridger, and Connor Saxe joining last spring .

Additionally, Partners' continued growth in Dallas has necessitated an expansion, with the company recently moving just down the road from 1717 McKinney Ave into brand-new Class AA office space on the 9th floor at 2515 McKinney Ave in the heart of Uptown Dallas. 2515 McKinney is a premier destination in Uptown.

Professionals joining Partners appreciate that the company's services platform is fully integrated with its investments and development businesses and enables its brokers to participate in those opportunities.

