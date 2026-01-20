Gain Market Insight and Next Steps With the Q1 2026 Quarterly Real Estate Report From The CE Shop

New Quarterly Report Highlights Early 2026 Trends Shaping Affordability, Credit and Property Valuation

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / What real estate market changes could we see in the first quarter of 2026? For agents, brokers, home inspectors, building contractors and all professionals working alongside the real estate industry, the Q1 2026 Quarterly Real Estate Report from The CE Shop offers timely insight into what may be ahead, and how best to prepare for shifting conditions.

Smarter decisions start with better data. The report compiles current market statistics on home values, mortgage rates, buyer options and related indicators, then organizes them into five core insights with actionable next steps designed to help professionals identify and jump on business growth opportunities.

"Affordability is still an issue, but there are big changes in the works," said Michelle White, National Mortgage Expert for The CE Shop. "In 2026, we have to look at new legislation being proposed in some states to eliminate property tax, along with a change in credit scoring models and pricing. This is a big shift from traditional systems we use now. There are also big changes coming for appraisers that may impact home values. These changes will trickle down early in the year and start to make an impact towards the end of the year."



In addition to expert insights like these, the Q1 2026 Quarterly Real Estate Report includes:

Current snapshots of home values and mortgage rate trends

Updates on buyer financing options and affordability considerations

Five key market insights shaping early 2026

Practical next steps for real estate and housing professionals

While no one can control market conditions, staying informed helps professionals respond with confidence and clarity. The Q1 2026 Quarterly Real Estate Report is designed to support that preparation with timely data and expert perspective.

Access the report here.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gain-market-insight-and-next-steps-with-the-q1-2026-quarterly-real-estate-report-from-t-1128973