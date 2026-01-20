Nueva Network Executive Promotions Following a Year of Record-Breaking Growth for the Company

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / As Nueva Network celebrates its milestone fifth anniversary in 2026, the company is proud to announce the promotion of three key executives who have been instrumental in its rapid ascent as the fastest-growing independent Hispanic-owned media company serving the U.S. Hispanic market. These leadership appointments follow a transformative 2025 defined by the launch of the Que Onnda digital and podcast network, enhanced video capabilities via partnerships with Brilla Media and AdsGrid, and the strategic addition of veteran leaders like Alex Hernandez.

Building on this momentum, Jim Lyke has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales Operations. Jim Lyke is a 25 year media executive with more than 20 years in network sales. Since joining the company last year, Lyke has proven essential to the company's scaling efforts; in his new capacity, he will manage the network sales team and oversee daily operations to ensure Nueva maintains its tremendous rate of growth and continues to deliver end-to-end solutions to effectively target growth audiences.

Joining him in the senior leadership group, Grace Agostino elevates to Senior Vice President of Sales and Corporate Communications. While continuing to serve as the sales lead for several of the network's priority accounts, Agostino-a deeply respected figure within the business community-will now serve as the face of the company to the industry at large, representing an audio network that reaches 97% of Hispanics and a robust digital portfolio of products including streaming audio, video, and content creation..

Additionally, following a record-breaking 2025, Ben Finley has been named Vice President of Business Development. Finley's success in adding multiple high-value clients to the roster last year helped expand a network that now boasts a reach of 75 million monthly uniques. He will continue to lead those growth efforts while now providing strategic support to the full team's business development initiatives.

"These promotions mark a pivotal moment as we enter our fifth year of operation," said Jose Villafañe, Founder and CEO of Nueva Network. "With the foundation we've built since our launch in 2021-from our new digital platforms and the Que Onnda podcast network to our expanded content capabilities in video-Jim, Grace, and Ben are the ideal leaders to guide Nueva Network as we continue to revolutionize how brands authentically connect with the bicultural generation".

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is the fastest growing independent, Hispanic owned multi platform Media Company with reach and scale offering end-to-end solutions to effectively target the US Hispanic Market, delivering premium content across 600 stations in 112 markets with 97% coverage of the US Hispanic Market.

