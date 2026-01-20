Integrous Communications and The Main Stage Enter into Strategic Memorandum of Understanding

Collaboration Establishes Framework to Expand Platform Growth

AUSTIN, TX AND SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Integrous Communications, an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm, and The Main Stage, a SaaS-based investor experience platform redefining how companies present, manage, and measure investor communications in the digital age, today announced that the parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a strategic collaboration.

The collaboration is focused on accelerating The Main Stage's platform adoption and supporting companies across the capital formation and public market lifecycle by replacing static, fragmented investor materials with secure, interactive, and data-driven investor experiences.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to align The Main Stage's software platform - purpose-built to modernize investor communication workflows - with Integrous Communications' capital markets advisory, investor relations, and strategic communications expertise. Together, the firms aim to help private and public companies improve how they tell their story, manage investor access, and gain measurable insight into investor engagement and behavior.

The collaboration is designed to support private companies preparing for institutional capital or public listings, as well as publicly listed issuers seeking to enhance transparency, consistency, and accountability in investor communications. By integrating disciplined messaging with a structured, analytics-enabled delivery environment, the parties seek to elevate the quality and effectiveness of investor interactions throughout the investment lifecycle.

The MOU establishes a framework for near-term operational collaboration while the parties evaluate longer-term strategic opportunities, including joint initiatives focused on platform scalability, market access, and technology-enabled advisory solutions. The agreement reflects a shared belief that investor communications must evolve beyond static pitch decks, PDFs, and disconnected data rooms to meet the expectations of modern investors.

The collaboration is expected to support The Main Stage's continued product development and market expansion while enabling Integrous Communications to extend its advisory capabilities through software-driven solutions that deliver measurable engagement, improved investor readiness, and greater market confidence.

About The Main Stage

The Main Stage is a SaaS-based investor experience platform designed to replace static pitch decks and fragmented investor materials with secure, interactive, and measurable digital environments. The platform enables companies to centrally manage their investor narrative, financial disclosures, and supporting materials while giving investors a structured, transparent way to evaluate opportunities.

Unlike traditional investor engagement tools, The Main Stage provides persistent, audit-ready investor experiences that combine secure content delivery, real-time engagement analytics, and behavioral insights. Companies gain visibility into how investors interact with their materials - what is viewed, when, and for how long - enabling data-informed communication strategies and improved capital markets readiness.

Built with institutional-grade security and compliance in mind, The Main Stage includes secure document vaults, investor dashboards, engagement tracking, and communication workflows that support capital formation, due diligence, and ongoing investor relations. Advanced analytics and AI-driven insights help companies refine messaging, monitor engagement trends, and understand investor sentiment over time.

The Main Stage supports private companies, growth-stage enterprises, and publicly listed issuers by improving transparency, accountability, and the overall quality of investor communications. By transforming investor engagement into a measurable, technology-enabled process, The Main Stage helps companies move beyond static presentations to dynamic investor experiences aligned with modern market expectations.

For more information, visit www.themainstage.com or follow us on LinkedIn at The Main Stage.

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm delivering a unified, strategic approach to financial communications, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate messaging. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a distributed team across North America, Integrous combines deep capital markets expertise with a nimble, client-centric advisory model.

The firm partners closely with management teams and boards to support complex communications initiatives, strengthen market readiness, and guide organizations through critical growth and transition phases. Integrous serves private companies preparing to access the public markets as well as publicly listed issuers across major exchanges.

With experience spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe, Integrous supports clients throughout the corporate lifecycle - from pre-listing preparation to ongoing investor relations, market communications, and stakeholder engagement. The firm helps organizations communicate with clarity, credibility, and strategic alignment across market cycles.

For more information, visit www.integcom.us or follow us on LinkedIn at Integrous Communications.

