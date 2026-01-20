Luminar Media Group, Inc.-Fortun Reports Preliminary Record Q4 and Record Full Year 2025 Operating Metrics

Preliminary operating metrics indicate:

• Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Growth

• Record Funding Volume for Q4 2025

• Q4 2025 Gross Funding Volume Up More Than 109% from Q4 2024

• Full Year 2025 Gross Funding Volume Up More Than 280% from 2024

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), together with its subsidiaries Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and related affiliates (collectively, "Fortun"), today announced preliminary, unaudited operating metrics for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Q4 2025 Operating Metrics (Operating Metrics; Non-GAAP Financial Measures):

• Gross funding volume of $3.9 million in Q4 2025,

- up approximately 109% year-over-year compared to Q4 2024 ($3.9 m vs. $1.86 m)

- up approximately 16% compared to Q3 2025 ($3.9 m vs. $3.35 m)

• Receivable cash deposits of $3.5 millionin Q4 2025,

- up approximately 191% year-over-year compared to Q4 2024 ($3.5 m vs. $1.2 m)

- up approximately 13% compared to Q3 2025 ($3.5 m vs. $3.1 m)

Preliminary Full Year 2025 Operating Metrics (Operating Metrics; Non-GAAP Financial Measures ):

• Gross funding volume of $12.3 million in 2025,

- up approximately 287% compared to 2024 ($12.3 m vs. $3.2 m)

• Receivable cash deposits of $11.5 million in 2025

- up approximately 671% compared to 2024 ($11.5 million vs. $1.5 million)

Record Monthly Performance Highlights Momentum Entering 2026

The Company also reported that December 2025 is expected to mark the strongest single funding month in its history, with gross funding volume of approximately $1.4 million. While monthly performance is not a formal reporting metric, finishing the year with a record month underscores the accelerating momentum of the business and provides a strong foundation heading into 2026.

For full year 2025, the Company completed approximately 1,851 total deals, with an average deal size of approximately $6,200.

These operating metrics are internal performance measures used by management to manage business activity. They are based on funding volume, receivables, and cash collections only and do not include GAAP revenue, earnings, or other accounting-based metrics. The Company expects to report its full financial results following completion of customary quarter- and year-end accounting review procedures and finalization by the Company's independent accountants and auditors

"The fourth quarter concluded a transformational year for Luminar Media Group," said Yoel Damas, President. "Our preliminary operating metrics demonstrate the strength and scalability of our platform, as well as the sustained demand for transparent, data-driven revenue-based financing solutions. Meaningful growth in funding volume and cash collections reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio construction and risk-adjusted returns. As we end the year with a record funding month and enter 2026, we believe the momentum we have established positions us well to continue scaling responsibly and executing on the significant opportunities ahead."

"The growth we achieved in 2025 reflects a step-change in the scale of our business compared to 2024," said Juan Sese, Vice President of Finance. "Across the year, we meaningfully expanded funding volume and cash collections while maintaining a disciplined approach to portfolio quality and capital deployment. This year-over-year progress demonstrates improved operating leverage and increasing efficiency in our platform, providing a strong financial base as we enter 2026."

The Company expects to file its official 2025 financial statements and disclosures no later than March 31, 2026.

Definitions and important limitations: "Gross funding volume" represents the aggregate amount funded to small businesses during the applicable period (without regard to servicing fees, or other revenue). "Receivable cash deposits" represents cash collected from customers during the applicable period in respect of funded receivables. These metrics are operational measures used by management, are not defined under GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These metrics should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP revenue, net income (loss), cash flows, or other measures of financial performance. The preliminary metrics in this release are unaudited and may change, potentially materially, as the Company completes its financial close and audit/review procedures.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs-particularly within Latino and minority business communities-by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, growth expectations, business strategy and objectives, anticipated market demand, plans to scale operations, the timing and completion of its year-end financial close, the timing of publication of its official financial statements and related disclosures. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions, customer and partner behavior, access to capital, the Company's ability to execute its business plan. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and achieve anticipated operational results; the preliminary, unaudited nature of the operational metrics referenced in this press release, which are subject to revision and may change, potentially materially, as the Company completes its financial close and audit or review processes; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain adequate liquidity and financing on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in competitive, economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to counterparties, vendors, and strategic partners; risks associated with acquisitions, integrations, or other strategic initiatives; and volatility in the Company's stock price and trading volume, including risks associated with trading on the OTC markets. This list of factors is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-inc.-fortun-reports-preliminary-record-q4-and-re-1129239