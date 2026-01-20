Black Book Research Releases "New Zealand Acute Care EMR & Digital Health 2026" Companion Report

New analysis details the national platforms, standards, and vendor landscape shaping EMR consolidation, interoperability, medicines safety, and cyber resilience across Aotearoa New Zealand

DUNEDIN, NZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Black Book Research announced today the availability of its new report, "New Zealand Acute Care EMR & Digital Health 2026: Companion Research Report: Demand Drivers, National Platforms, Standards and Vendor Landscape." The report is now available as a complimentary download for stakeholders across New Zealand and the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) digital health market:

A market entering a consolidation phase defined by national dependencies

New Zealand's acute care EMR and digital hospital environment is entering a consolidation phase shaped by health system reforms, national platform programmes, and rising expectations for interoperability, cyber resilience, medicines safety, and clinical productivity. Unlike markets driven by a single nationally mandated EMR, New Zealand's direction increasingly emphasises national digital enablers: identity, secure messaging, medicines infrastructure, shared records, APIs, and privacy/security assurance while enabling local and regional programmes to progress toward greater harmonisation.

The report frames New Zealand's EHR strategy as an ecosystem design discipline: modernising or selecting a core clinical platform while ensuring alignment with national services, standards, and assurance expectations that influence procurement, implementation risk, and long-term scalability.

Who the report is for

This companion research is designed for stakeholders who need clear, actionable signals on health IT adoption realities and growth pathways across ANZ, including:

Health NZ and government agencies shaping national platforms, standards, assurance, and funding priorities

Public and private hospital boards, executives, and digital leaders scoping EMR transformation, procurement, and sequencing roadmaps

Clinicians and operational leaders focused on workflow burden reduction, medicines safety, and reliability

Technology vendors and implementation partners seeking a grounded view of New Zealand's platform dependencies, buyer priorities, and "win conditions"

Patients, advocates, and media tracking how national digital services and consumer experiences are expected to evolve

What's inside: decision-grade themes, not rankings

Black Book Research emphasises that the report is an independent qualitative companion intended to support strategic planning, procurement scoping, and market understanding. It does not provide market-share estimates, survey-based scoring, or comparative vendor rankings.

Key report highlights include:

Seven trends shaping EMR decisions to 2030 in New Zealand

The report outlines the forces most likely to shape the next five years of acute care digital investment, including platform consolidation, evolving interoperability expectations, practical adoption of FHIR and API requirements, expanding medicines platform dependencies, accelerated cyber and privacy governance, and the growing influence of consumer access expectations.

Black Book's practical 18-dimension "strategic fit" framework

A structured checklist supports buyers and provider leaders in defining requirements, weighting trade-offs, and conducting clinical validation across clinical effectiveness, interoperability and data, resilience and governance, and partnership and value alignment-suited to multi-vendor environments.

National platforms that function as baseline requirements

The report emphasises that in New Zealand, EMR success is often determined by early alignment to national services and standards: identity and access, medicines infrastructure, secure messaging, shared records, and assurance controls-rather than treating these obligations as late-stage interfaces.

Vendor landscape and platform patterns in New Zealand

The report describes New Zealand's layered digital hospital reality: PAS, clinical documentation and ordering, medicines, shared record portals, national services, and integration/data platforms and outlines what to validate when assessing global enterprise suites and local specialist solutions for capability, localisation, integration, delivery assurance, and long-horizon support.

Procurement-ready baseline requirements tailored to New Zealand

Guidance is provided to help buyers structure procurement specifications and due diligence with emphasis on privacy-by-design, auditability, security assurance expectations, API security, downtime readiness (including medication workflows), and explicit national integration requirements.

Across ANZ, buyers and policymakers are increasingly prioritising outcomes that are operationally consequential: clinician productivity, medication safety, interoperability performance, reliability and downtime resilience, upgradeability, and cyber preparedness. The report also addresses how procurement expectations are evolving raising the bar for transparency, localisation, open standards, delivery assurance, and sustained regional commitment. particularly as vendors compete for growth opportunities across New Zealand and the wider ANZ market.

"New Zealand Acute Care EMR & Digital Health 2026" is available now as a complimentary download at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/new-zealand-acute-care-emr-and-digital-health-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare IT and digital health market intelligence organisation recognised for transparency, rigorous methodology, and decision-grade analysis of real-world adoption and satisfaction. In addition to its New Zealand acute care companion research, Black Book has published a 700-page global health IT report spanning 147 countries and assessing 70 EHR and HIT vendors competing for growth markets worldwide.

Black Book's research model is grounded in in-depth, country-by-country surveying designed to capture validated end-user satisfaction and distinguish regional and local fit factors that materially affect outcomes: clinical usability, interoperability performance, change burden, reliability, service responsiveness, cyber readiness, and total lifecycle impact. For vendors and solution partners, Black Book's 2026-2027 research programme provides strategic insight into where demand is accelerating, what buyers are prioritising, and how procurement and assurance requirements are evolving across mature and emerging markets, supporting market-entry planning, localisation strategy, partner selection, and product roadmap alignment.

