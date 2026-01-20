Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce approval for its Class 1 Exploration Notification from the Yukon Government, Dawson Mining District. This authorization allows the Company to proceed with exploration and drilling on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Approval for the Class 1 Exploration Notification was issued by the Yukon Mining Land Use branch and allows the Company to conduct exploration activities subject to standard operating conditions and environmental best-practice.

The approved Class 1 Notification enables Stakeholder to advance its planned exploration initiatives, including drill testing of priority targets on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone, which are separated by some 8 km and which are situated on either side of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road. These structures represent the Company's highest-priority exploration targets within the Ballarat Project area and will be drill tested early in the 2026 exploration season.

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project is located in the Heart of the White Gold District and benefits from excellent infrastructure access, including proximity to the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road. Stakeholder continues to engage with regulatory authorities and local First Nations while conducting exploration in accordance with all applicable environmental, wildlife, and land-use requirements.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 930 contiguous mineral claims covering 19,440 hectares and spanning 17 km of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which are separated by some 8 km, and which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road, in the Heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280829

Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.