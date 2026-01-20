Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Cooper Equipment Rentals announces the appointment of Brian Spilak as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2026. Brian will succeed Doug Dougherty, who will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors on the same date, as part of a long-planned leadership succession.

Brian joined Cooper Equipment Rentals in 2016 and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2023. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the equipment rental industry, with leadership spanning operations, fleet management, customer engagement, and technology. During his tenure, Brian has been a driving force behind strengthening Cooper's operating discipline and technology capabilities, enabling the Company to execute its growth strategy while maintaining a strong customer-first culture across its national footprint.

"Cooper is built on strong fundamentals, a customer-first mindset, and a culture that values execution," said Brian Spilak. "I am proud to step into this role and build on that foundation. Our focus remains clear: serving our customers exceptionally well, investing in our people, and growing the business in a disciplined and sustainable way across Canada."

Doug Dougherty has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2010. Under his leadership, Cooper executed a disciplined growth strategy that combined organic expansion with selective acquisitions, expanding from two locations to 89 locations nationwide. Over this period, the Company completed 18 acquisitions, grew to over $500 million in annual revenue, and built a fleet valued at more than $1 billion.

"This transition reflects years of deliberate succession planning and confidence in the leadership team we have built," said Doug Dougherty. "Brian has been instrumental in building Cooper's operational discipline and customer focus, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead the Company forward. I look forward to supporting Brian and the business in my role as Executive Chair."

As Executive Chair, Doug will focus on board leadership, long-term strategy, and stewardship of Cooper's culture.

Seafort Capital, Cooper's private equity partner, expressed strong support for the transition. "This is a well-planned leadership transition that reflects the strength of Cooper's organization and long-term strategy," said Rob Normandeau, Managing Partner & President, Seafort Capital. "We have strong confidence in Brian and the leadership team to continue executing the Company's strategy and building long-term value."





About Cooper Equipment Rentals

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With 89 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

