Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), an industry's leader in the production of outdoor living building products is pleased to announce the introduction of Westbury aluminum post wraps. Westbury wraps are the perfect solution for upgrading new or existing support columns or posts with the enduring strength of aluminum and the lasting beauty of powder coated surfaces. Westbury wraps are ideal for enhancing outdoor living spaces including decks, porches and other structures.

Westbury aluminum wraps transform traditional post materials that are subject to weathering and deterioration into aesthetically pleasing columns and posts that never need to be stained or painted. Unlike PVC/vinyl wraps that are subject to expansion and contraction, Westbury post wraps are dimensionally stable and are produced with the industry's most stringent proprietary 10-step AAMA 2604 powder coating process. Property owners have a choice of 12 standard colors that come in textured and non-textured surfaces. Optional aluminum post caps and bases are available to further elevate visual appeal. Westbury aluminum wraps are designed for a lifetime of carefree maintenance.

Westbury aluminum wraps are easy and fast to install over existing posts because of the engineered interlocking design which provides a seamless appearance. The interlocking staves are designed to fit over square and round posts and come in 4", 6", and 8" widths and heights of 8-1/2', 10', and 16'. Westbury wraps are covered by DSI's lifetime limited warranty and represent a product extension of DSI's industry leading brand of aluminum railing. More detaled Westbury wrap information and specifications can be obtained here

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "We are excited to introduce our premium Westbury wraps that are designed to add long lasting elegance and distinction to outdoor living spaces."

DSI is a leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For more information about DSI's products, visit diggerspecialties.com.

