Certification advances training support and builds on FlightSafety's decades-long partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

FlightSafety International Inc. (FSI), a global leader in aviation training and simulation technology, announced today it has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) certification for its Gulfstream G700 Full Flight Simulator (FFS), located at the company's Farnborough Learning Centre.

The certification of the simulator, which was engineered and manufactured by FSI, validates the advanced technology, accuracy, and fidelity of the flight training device, confirming it meets the highest European and UK regulatory standards. The FFS will be leveraged for initial, recurrent, and advanced pilot training to support G700 and Gulfstream G800 aircraft, further expanding global access to high-fidelity training.

"The G700 simulator certification in Farnborough reinforces FSI's long-standing commitment to supporting Gulfstream operators across Europe," said David Mann, Farnborough Centre Manager, FlightSafety International. "It expands access to advanced training in the region, giving pilots more access to realistic, world-class training that meets the highest regulatory standards."

FSI has operated in Europe for nearly 50 years, with Farnborough serving as one of its flagship learning centres in the region. The Farnborough facility supports a broad range of business aviation customers and continues to expand its capabilities to meet growing demand from European and international operators. The new certification follows FSI's announcement of its planned expansion at the Farnborough Learning Centre, further strengthening the company's long-term investment in training reach in the region.

