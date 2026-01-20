Taconic Biosciences, Inc., a global leader in genetically engineered rodent models (GEMs) and humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models, today announced the acquisition of TransCure bioServices SAS, a leading provider of preclinical research services utilizing HIS mouse models. This acquisition enables Taconic to offer a unified global platform delivering seamless end-to-end solutions for their customers providing humanized models, precise cohort generation, and in vivo studies. Researchers will benefit from the integration of Taconic's global production infrastructure, validated GEMs, HIS and humanized liver mouse models, and rigorous genetic and health quality systems with TransCure's deep expertise in disease-specific translational pharmacology,cutting-edge flow cytometry, immune profiling, immunohistochemistry, and imaging solutions.

"This acquisition establishes a fully integrated translational research engine giving researchers a more predictive, efficient, and reliable alternative than fragmented multi-vendor workflows," said Mike Garrett, CEO of Taconic Biosciences. "Taconic's world-class animal models combined with TransCure's state-of-the-art preclinical services create a uniquely powerful platform for drug discovery and translational research, offering global customers a robust suite of preclinical solutions spanning model generation, humanization, engraftment, cohort customization, and advanced in vivo pharmacology."

The acquisition further strengthens Taconic's capabilities across oncology, immunology, infectious disease, inflammation, metabolic disease, and advanced modalities, providing researchers with the humanized systems essential for developing complex, mechanism-driven therapies. The combination expands both companies' geographic footprint and enhances the breadth of proprietary models, expertise, and study capabilities available to global biotech and pharmaceutical innovators.

By preserving TransCure's established brand and operational structure, both companies aim to ensure a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our customers. Joining forces with Taconic enables us to expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to researchers worldwide," said Sebastien Tabruyn, CEO of TransCure. "We are proud to join a larger family, strengthening our commitment to innovation and ensuring our focus on delivering exceptional customer success remains stronger than ever."

Accelerating Drug Discovery and Improving Decision Confidence

Our integrated translational research platform will support advanced therapeutic modalities which require precise and biologically relevant humanized models, including bi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T and CAR-NK therapies, innate-cell agonists, tumor microenvironment modulators, and other next-generation therapeutics. It provides a single accountable scientific partner, secure chain of custody, and dedicated relationship management from model design through final readout-within a unified scientific and quality framework.

Under the unified platform, drug developers will have access to:

Study-ready HIS mice with verified immune function.

Characterized CDX and PDX models in HIS mice tailored for all immuno-oncology drug mechanisms.

Humanized liver mouse models ready for pharmacological studies.

Accelerated time-to-data for faster progression to IND-critical decisions.

Mechanism-aligned study designs informed by both model and tumor characteristics.

Standardized workflows that ensure reproducibility across programs.

Shared Commitment to Responsible Innovation

Both organizations share a longstanding commitment to advancing responsible, high-quality in vivo research while supporting global adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) where appropriate. By improving model fidelity, streamlining study execution, and reducing unnecessary repetition, the combined platform ensures efficient, scientifically justified use of in vivo models while promoting complementary NAMs that strengthen translational relevance and decision confidence. As Taconic and TransCure are both AAALAC-accredited institutions, the combined company will maintain the highest standards of scientific rigor, animal welfare, and operational transparency across American and European facilities.

About Taconic Biosciences

Taconic Biosciences is a global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and humanized immune system (HIS) mice, providing essential tools for immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and metabolic disease research. With more than seven decades of scientific and husbandry expertise, Taconic delivers high-fidelity models, rigorous QC, and study-ready cohorts to support translational research around the world.

About TransCure bioServices

Founded in 2012 in Archamps (Haute-Savoie, France), TransCure bioServices SAS is a leader in the development of humanized platforms and the execution of in vivo preclinical services focused on translatability. TransCure combines innovative expertise and personalized support to develop the therapies of tomorrow. With a commitment to flexibility and transparency, TransCure leverages advanced mouse models to accelerate research and drive discoveries forward.

