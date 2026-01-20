LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Wed., Feb. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). The Company will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results prior to the call.

The audiocast will be accessible at www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial +1 833 470 1428 (if dialing from within the U.S.) or +1 929 526 1599 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference call access code is 901145. A replay will be available on the Investors section of the LivaNova website immediately following the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience with a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the next Company conference call. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

