The Citco Group of Companies (Citco), the leading asset servicer for the alternative investment industry, announces the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas. This expansion strengthens Citco's alternative asset servicing capabilities and bolsters support for current and prospective clients in Texas and the surrounding region.

The strategically located office will serve as a regional hub for comprehensive asset servicing operations, offering middle and back-office solutions including treasury and loan services, NAV calculations, investor services, corporate services and regulatory reporting.

Dallas' emergence as a key financial centre, with its growing alternative investment ecosystem, robust talent pool, and business-friendly environment, makes it an ideal location for Citco's expansion.

"Citco is the world's largest, organically grown asset servicer in alternative investments through serving the global investment industry for decades," said Claudia Bertolino, Head of Private Market Services, Citco Fund Services.

"Our Dallas operations will build on our proven model of automation and scalability as well as our ability to be nimble to deliver superior service to our clients. Our aim is to support alternative asset managers in Texas and the wider region, offering Citco's comprehensive range of services, world class technology and access to Citco's global office network

Alan Curran, Head of Citco's Dallas Office, adds, "Dallas is becoming one of the most significant and fastest-growing financial hubs in the US. We are thrilled to establish our presence here, with its unparalleled access to a growing base of agile, skilled talent and closer proximity to current and prospective clients in Texas. Aligning with Citco's ethos, we are committed to investing in the best talent and giving them the right tools to succeed

Notes to Editors

About the Citco group of companies (Citco)

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset-servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $2 trillion in assets under administration and operations spanning across 36 countries, Citco's unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco's clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco's Fund Services companies offer a full suite of middle office and back office services including treasury and loan services, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset-servicing industry.

