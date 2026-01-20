Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HOZO DESIGN CO., Limited: HOZO Announces Kickstarter Launch of NeoSander, a Palm-Sized Precision Detail Sander for Evolved Makers

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO today launched a Kickstarter campaign of NeoSander, a palm-sized detail sander engineered for evolved makers who demand precision, control, and versatility in fine-detail work.

A Palm-Sized Detail Sander with Reciprocating Linear Motor

A New Category of Palm-Sized Detail Sanding

NeoSander is introduced as the world's first palm-sized detail sander powered by a patented high-speed reciprocating linear motor, delivering straight-line sanding motion at up to 13,000 strokes per minute (SPM). Unlike traditional rotary tools, NeoSander is designed specifically for controlled micro sanding, offering improved stability and surface protection for intricate applications.

Engineered for Micro-Precision Control

The tool supports adjustable stroke lengths ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 mm, enabling accurate sanding on delicate surfaces, edges, and tight spaces without gouging or excessive material removal. With concentricity below 0.05 mm-significantly more precise than conventional reciprocating sanders-NeoSander delivers consistent, high-accuracy results.

Patented Linear Motor and Reciprocating Advantage

NeoSander's straight-line reciprocating motion reduces vibration, minimizes airborne dust, and improves access to narrow gaps and corners. At its core is a first-of-its-kind patented linear motor that drives the sanding head directly, eliminating gears and rods to reduce energy loss and improve responsiveness. Stepless speed control allows users to fine-tune performance across materials and detail levels.

Modular Sanding Heads and Mini Saw Capability

The system includes eight interchangeable sanding heads-Pointed Tip, Flat (Slim, Medium, Large), Half-Cylinder, Arc, Acute Angle, and Right Angle-paired with an eight-head, eight-grit workflow that streamlines sanding progression. Beyond sanding, NeoSander converts into a palm-sized mini reciprocating saw with curved and jigsaw-style blades, featuring a patented anti-binding design for smoother cutting.

Lightweight Tool Built for Detail-Focused Creators

Weighing just 3.13 oz (89 g), NeoSander is lightweight, cordless, and ergonomically designed, with an internal counterweight system that reduces vibration by up to 85 percent. Built with an aluminum alloy shell, fast charging, and splashproof wet sanding support, it is designed for real-world workshops and studios.

NeoSander is built for detail-focused creators, including 3D printing enthusiasts, DIY hobbyists, woodworkers, model builders, car modifiers, jewelry designers, and nail artists. The launch builds on HOZO's proven Kickstarter track record, with more than $2.8 million raised and over 16,000 backers worldwide.

Launch Information and Media Resources

The NeoSander Kickstarter campaign launches on January 20. Additional campaign details can be found at:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/neosander-mini-electric-reciprocating-detail-sander

Company Name: HOZO DESIGN CO., Limited
Contact: Edith Pan
Email: edith@hozodesign.com
Website: hozodesign.com
City: Hong Kong
Country: China

HOZO Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864070/Reciprocating_Detail_Sander.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864064/HOZO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozo-announces-kickstarter-launch-of-neosander-a-palm-sized-precision-detail-sander-for-evolved-makers-302664200.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.