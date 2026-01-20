Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
The Great Moneyverse Gains Global Recognition as One of Business Worldwide Magazine's "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2025"

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has recognised Frankfurt-based The Great Moneyverse as one of its 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2025, honouring organisations that are transforming industries and reshaping the global corporate landscape. The annual list highlights companies whose innovation, scalability and long-term vision position them to drive meaningful change across global markets.

The recognition comes as The Great Moneyverse continues to expand its platform and advance the development of new educational tools designed to improve financial literacy at a global scale.

Founded by Tanja Kulisch-Ziemens, the company was created in response to a clear gap in the market: poor financial health is a global problem, but traditional financial education is often boring and inaccessible. By combining technology, behavioural insight and intuitive design, Moneyverse challenges outdated perceptions of finance, reframing it as something empowering rather than intimidating.

Under Kulisch-Ziemens' leadership, The Great Moneyverse is growing into a global platform supported by an international team of collaborators and developers. The concept is deeply rooted in her own childhood experiences with finance. Introduced to investing at a young age by her father, she learned about shares, bonds and portfolio performance through hands-on, playful experimentation rather than abstract theory. These early lessons reframed money as something to be explored with curiosity rather than fear - a mindset that now underpins Moneyverse's most ambitious innovation: an interactive educational game designed to equip children with the financial decision-making skills they will need in later life.

Currently in development, the game encourages players to experiment, make choices, assess risk and reflect on outcomes in a safe, engaging environment. By translating real-world financial principles into intuitive gameplay, The Great Moneyverse aims to build confidence and financial literacy from an early age, challenging the traditional, often exclusionary models of financial education and making learning about money accessible, empowering and joyful.

"Moneyverse was built to support curiosity, confidence and long-term financial wellbeing. Being recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine is a powerful validation of that vision," she said.

Judges praised Moneyverse for its ability to balance innovation with empathy, noting the platform's commitment to education, transparency and ethical growth. The company's scalable model, modern business structure and strong sense of purpose were cited as key factors in its inclusion on the list.

As industries evolve at pace, The Great Moneyverse stands out as a fintech company that is not only responding to change, but actively shaping it. To find out more, visit https://www.the-great-moneyverse.com/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2025" winners can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2025-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-great-moneyverse-gains-global-recognition-as-one-of-business-worldwide-magazines-20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2025-302665434.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
