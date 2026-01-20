FloQast Hits $200 Million ARR Milestone, Driven by Enterprise Momentum and Adoption of its Auditable AI Agents

Record Growth Validates Strategy to Ensure Accountants Own the Future of Accounting with AI

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, the Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants to automate accounting and audit workflows with AI, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a historic financial milestone achieved through accelerating upmarket growth and the success of its platform's AI-powered technology, as customers realize strong ROI from AI Agents deployed across the platform.

"Surpassing $200 million in ARR is a profound validation of our core belief: that the future of accounting is about empowering the accountant, not replacing them," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA*, FCA. "As former accountants, we intimately understand the profession's pain points. Our multi-solution platform, built around our auditable AI Agents, puts accountants in the driver's seat-shifting them from preparers to strategic reviewers. This focus on human expertise, combined with relentless product innovation, international expansion and a growing roster of enterprise customers, is fueling our next phase of growth."

Fueling Growth Through Multi-Solution Platform, Enterprise Focus and International Expansion

The company's financial momentum is driven by the continued adoption of its Accounting Transformation Platform, which encompasses Close Optimization, Close Automation, and Connected Compliance solutions. FloQast Transform, the company's fastest growing product, empowers teams to build, manage, and deploy intelligent, auditable Agents to automate high-volume, repetitive tasks, freeing accountants to focus on strategic analysis and decision-making.

FloQast's growth has also been accelerated by its successful strategy to move upmarket and continued investment in an enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for scale and complexity. The company is seeing a rapid increase in enterprise customers adopting FloQast to standardize and streamline multi-entity financial operations.

International expansion continues to be a key driver of FloQast's momentum. The company continues to see strong growth across its EMEA region, reflecting rising global demand for its solutions. This growth is supported by record expansion internationally, including the recent move into new offices in London and Sydney to support its expanding teams. Highlighting its traction in the enterprise market and the growing complexity of its customer base, FloQast also secured its largest ever customer in Germany-a major, multi-hospital group-signaling continued penetration into the highly regulated and complex healthcare sector.

FloQast Announces New Strategic Alliance with EY

Further validating its commitment to supporting global accounting transformation, FloQast is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with EY, one of the world's leading professional services organizations. This new partnership will empower EY's advisory teams to deploy FloQast's Accounting Transformation Platform to their clients, helping complex organizations accelerate their digital finance journey, achieve a faster and more accurate financial close, and enhance compliance across their global operations. This collaboration underscores the increasing recognition among the Big Four that FloQast is essential infrastructure for the modern finance function.

Setting New Standards for Security and Compliance

Reflecting the company's commitment to providing a secure, auditable platform, FloQast engaged a third party audit firm to further evaluate its AI offerings, and applied all recommendations provided to further ensure successful auditability of its AI applications. Additionally, the company successfully completed a major leap in its annual SOC 1 audit, making it easier than ever for customers to confidently pass their SOX audits using FloQast.

Accelerating AI Upskilling with FloQast Certified Accountant (FCA) Program

FloQast has also strengthened its commitment to the accounting community with the launch of the FloQast Certified Accountant (FCA) program. This free certification helps accounting professionals build AI fluency and develop practical skills they can apply immediately, while earning a resume-ready credential across FloQast's four core solutions: Close, Compliance, Record to Report, and AI.

Industry Recognition as a Leader

FloQast's record momentum is reinforced by numerous accolades won in 2025, demonstrating its status as an industry leader in financial technology. Recognition includes being once again ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company also received several product-specific awards, including a prestigious 2025 CODiE Award for Best Fintech Solution for FloQast Transform, and was named to CNBC's 2025 List of World's Top Fintech Companies in the Enterprise Category. Additionally, the company has already been recognized this year by Built In as a 2026 Best Place to Work (Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago, Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles, Best Remote Places to Work).

