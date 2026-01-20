Anzeige
20.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
Advantage Group International: Advantage Group Announces LiveLens, Redefining Continuous Insight for B2B Partnerships Globally

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Group International (AGI), today announces the 2026 launch of Advantage LiveLens, a new continuous client insight environment that will transform how supplier-retailer partnerships are measured, understood, and improved.

AdvantageLiveLens.png

Designed for today's rapidly evolving marketplace, Advantage LiveLens delivers continuous, always-on intelligence, moving the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries beyond annual reporting and toward a new standard of dynamic, continuous partnership insight.

As supplier-retailer relationships grow more complex and business conditions shift faster than annual cycles can capture, organizations need insight that keeps pace. Advantage LiveLens provides a continuously updated view of partnership performance, replacing static, point-in-time assessments with ongoing signals, richer context, and clearer pathways to action. Clients will now understand how relationships change as business conditions evolve.

"Advantage LiveLens represents a fundamental shift in how business partners listen, learn, and act," said Peter Harris, CEO of AGI. "For the first time, companies can continuously monitor the strength of their partnerships and respond with greater speed, precision, and confidence. By delivering ongoing insights, LiveLens empowers our clients to anticipate market changes, strengthen collaboration, and drive sustained growth. As the leading advisor in B2B engagement, Advantage is committed to helping organizations unlock new opportunities and shape the future of partnership excellence."

As part of the company's broader Always-On evolution, Advantage LiveLens brings together continuous feedback, AI-powered intelligence, and modern research design into a single, intuitive environment. The platform helps organizations identify what matters most to their partners, track progress continuously, and take action when it counts.

"Advantage LiveLens transforms business partner insight into a living, dynamic asset," said Adam Aronson, Vice President, Product. "By combining continuous measurement with intuitive design, clients gain a clearer, more current view of partnership performance."

Advantage LiveLens introduces a modernized insight experience featuring:

  • Richer, context-driven dashboards that strengthen interpretation and decision-making
  • Alignment tools that help teams collaborate around a shared, current view of performance
  • Clearer pathways to action, enabling smarter, faster decisions across markets

Press Resources:

Advantage LiveLens - First Look for Suppliers
Advantage LiveLens: Benchmarking Made Personal

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group International (AGI) is the leading advisor in business-to-business engagement solutions globally. Trusted by many of the world's leading brands, Advantage ReportTM has become the gold standard for improving performance between suppliers and retailers in over 40 countries. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Canada, AGI acts as an integral link between supplier and retail partners, using data, feedback and strategy consulting to illuminate opportunities for mutual growth, strengthen relationships and provide invaluable insight. Advantage Group helps people and organizations work better together.

For more information, visit advantagegroup.comor contact marketing@advantagegroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22403c0a-69b7-4c07-ad3c-046c60542e7d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
