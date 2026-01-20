Yacht Club de Monaco: Yacht Club Italiano Team Wins the Monaco Optimist Team Race

MONACO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The young sailors of Yacht Club Italiano claimed overall victory at the 14th Monaco Optimist Team Race, which concluded this Sunday after a demanding and intense week on the Monegasque waters. The Italian team secured the title following a high-level duel with the Danes of Danish Dynamite, who had led the provisional standings for much of the competition.



Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco with the support of Monaco Marine, FxPro, North Sails, Erplast, and Peace and Sport, the event brought together 15 teams representing 12 nations, once again confirming its unique role in the development of young international sailors. The week was further enriched by a special visit from Monegasque Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.



At the race the pressure is on: four boats against four, short races, constant analysis of the opposing team's strategy. Italy and Denmark dominated the standings until the final races. The Danish team quickly made its mark with a superior understanding of team racing dynamics, where individual performance gives way to collective strategy. The Italians, however, stayed close throughout the week and proved more incisive and consistent in the decisive moments, ultimately edging out their rivals to clinch the victory.



"It was a challenging week and some of the other teams were very strong, but we did our best to win and I'm very happy with the result," said Vittorio of the Yacht Club Italiano team. "Today we gave everything in the last match against Turkey. It's the first time we've participated together in the Monaco Optimist Team Race, and winning makes it even more special."Both Italy and Denmark delivered outstanding performances, winning all of their match-ups and offering a clear demonstration of team racing at its finest: tactical intelligence, coordination, and total commitment. The Swiss team from Gstaad Yacht Club completed the podium after a hard-fought regatta, while the Yacht Club de Monaco team finished in 8th place, gaining valuable experience against strong international competition.For Bernard d'Alessandri, Director and Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco, the significance of the event goes far beyond the rankings: "Young sailors learn to look beyond individual results and focus on the collective outcome. They learn how to coordinate and interact with others their age. It's extremely valuable."Fanny Brouchoud, YCM Sporting Director, highlighted the importance of the format: "The particularity of this race is its format, and the young sailors taking part are very skilled for their age. They already have a strong knowledge of the rules and understand how to control and block their opponents. For Yacht Club de Monaco, it's very important to host this kind of competition. These sailors are the future, and the event also gives the Monegasque team a chance to compete and connect with international teams."The event began with three days of an International Clinic led by Chris Atkins, a leading figure in world team racing with more than 45 years of experience. "The goal is for them to test, make mistakes, and learn from them so they don't repeat them during the competition," he explained.Since 2010, the Monaco Optimist Team Race has supported generations of young sailors, an adventure that continues next year with the 15th edition scheduled for 13-17 January 2027. Some go on to compete at the highest level, while others treasure the experience as an important milestone. However all will leave with added-value life skills: a strong sense of teamwork, respect for the game, and the ability to make quick decisions as a group. These values are dear to the YCM which continues its events programmed with the same intensity as it prepares for the 18th Business Symposium - La Belle Classe Superyachtson 5 February 2026 which brings together international yachting stakeholders.

