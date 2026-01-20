Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, a leading provider of thematic and alternatives ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Meme Stock Income Blast ETF (CBOE: MEMY), now trading on the CBOE.

MEMY is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide current income and exposure to the equity performance of "Meme Stocks"-companies that gain significant popularity among retail investors through social media platforms-using an options-based strategy designed to harvest option premium while maintaining equity-like exposure to these high-velocity companies.

The fund combines exposure to a portfolio of 15 to 30 meme stocks with a systematic put-spread program implemented with listed options and FLEX Options to potentially generate income. The goal is to give investors a way to seek an options-enhanced, rules-driven income stream tied to the heightened volatility often found in retail-driven market phenomena.

Turning Meme Stock Volatility Into an Income Strategy

Meme stocks-often popularized on platforms such as Reddit's r/wallstreetbets, Twitter (X), and Discord-have become a disruptive force in modern markets, often trading on sentiment and retail energy rather than traditional fundamentals. They tend to exhibit extreme volatility, which creates unique opportunities in the options market.

The Tuttle Capital Meme Stock Income Blast ETF is built on a straightforward idea: use a disciplined options structure to seek to convert that specific type of retail-driven volatility into a stream of option premium, while maintaining targeted economic exposure to the underlying stocks.

Rather than simply gambling on the next "moonshot," MEMY seeks to:

economic exposure approximating the price return (before fees and expenses) of a selected basket of these companies. Systematically write put spreads on those names to generate additional income. Unlike covered calls writing, which can limit a stock's upside, writing puts provides the potential for unlimited upside.

"Meme stocks have fundamentally changed how the market functions, driven by a new generation of retail investors and social media sentiment," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management. "These stocks tend to be popular with investors for a reason, they are the asymmetrical names in today and tomorrow's top themes. We want to give investors this thematic exposure, and option income using put spreads so this potentially asymmetrical upside isn't capped."

A Unique Approach to Meme Stock Income

MEMY's strategy uses several key building blocks:

The fund seeks economic exposure to a basket of 15-30 identified meme stocks, primarily through direct investments or synthetic positions (long calls/short puts). Systematic Put-Spread Strategy: MEMY implements a systematic put-spread program on its holdings, typically selling near-the-money put options and buying further out-of-the-money puts. This allows for potential unlimited upside.

MEMY implements a systematic put-spread program on its holdings, typically selling near-the-money put options and buying further out-of-the-money puts. This allows for potential unlimited upside. Volatility Capture: This structure is intended to generate option premium by capitalizing on the high implied volatility often seen in meme stocks, defining downside exposure, and supporting the fund's income objectives.

This structure is intended to generate option premium by capitalizing on the high implied volatility often seen in meme stocks, defining downside exposure, and supporting the fund's income objectives. Focused but Non-Diversified Exposure: MEMY is non-diversified, meaning it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund, allowing it to target specific, high-momentum stocks.

About the Tuttle Capital Meme Stock Income Blast ETF (CBOE: MEMY)

The Tuttle Capital Meme Stock Income Blast ETF (MEMY) is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide current income and exposure to the price returns of select securities generally characterized as "Meme Stocks." MEMY may invest directly in these stocks and/or obtain exposure through listed options and FLEX Options. It then implements a systematic put-spread strategy intended to generate option premium and support income generation.

MEMY is advised by Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. Investors should carefully review the fund's prospectus for full details on the investment objective, strategy, fees, and risks, including risks related to equity securities, options, concentration in meme stocks, social media analytics dependence, liquidity, and market volatility.

Glossary

Options are financial derivatives that grant the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. They are commonly utilized by investors to hedge against market risk or to speculate on the future price direction of a security. Put Spread is an options strategy that involves simultaneously buying and selling put options on the same underlying asset with different strike prices but the same expiration date. This structure is used to limit both the upfront cost (or generate a credit) and the maximum risk, capping potential gains and losses within a specific price range. FLEX Options are customizable options contracts that allow investors to specify key terms-such as strike price, expiration date, and exercise style-while retaining the benefits of an exchange-traded product. By combining the bespoke nature of the over-the-counter (OTC) market with the transparency and centralized clearing of Cboe, these options reduce counterparty risk and provide greater capital efficiency. Put Options are financial contracts that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell a specified amount of an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is known for building unconventional, research-driven ETFs that seek to give investors access to themes, strategies, and trade structures often overlooked by traditional asset managers. The firm focuses on transparent, rules-based approaches that aim to respond to how markets actually behave, rather than how textbooks say they should.

For more information on MEMY, including the prospectus and risk disclosures, please visit incomeblastetfs.com.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund's investments in equity securities are subject to the risk that the value of the underlying stocks may decline.

Because MEMY focuses on "Meme Stocks," it is subject to unique risks. Meme Stocks often have trading volume that increases not necessarily because of a company's performance, but because of social media attention. As a result, they are prone to extreme volatility, experiencing spikes of rapid growth followed by dramatic drops. The Fund's strategy relies on social media analytics, which are relatively new and untested, and sentiment analysis may prove inaccurate in predicting stock performance.

The Fund's use of options, including put spreads and FLEX Options, involves additional risks, such as the possibility that options may expire worthless, the impact of changes in implied volatility, and the potential for increased losses due to leverage embedded in options positions. The Fund is non-diversified and may be more volatile than a diversified fund.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that its options strategy will be successful. Shares of the Fund are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Meme Stock Income Blast ETF before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call (833) 759-6110 or visit the Fund's website. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

