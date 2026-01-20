Vossen Capital Management Ltd: Vossen Capital Management Secures £200 Million in Pre-IPO Investment Commitments

Vossen Capital Management Ltd ("Vossen Capital" or the "Company"), a specialist investment firm focused on fixed income and private market opportunities, announces that it has secured £200 million in committed capital for its Pre-IPO Investment Programme.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Highlights:

£200 million committed to Pre-IPO allocations across technology, healthcare, and sustainable infrastructure sectors

Expanded institutional partner network providing enhanced deal flow access

Strong investor demand driven by track record of successful Pre-IPO placements

Programme offers qualified investors early-stage exposure to growth companies ahead of public listings

The capital commitments have been secured from a combination of institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals seeking exposure to private market opportunities typically reserved for venture capital and institutional funds.

Jack Vossen, Head of Private Equity at Vossen Capital, commented:

"This milestone reflects the growing appetite among sophisticated investors for meaningful exposure to private markets. Pre-IPO investments offer a compelling opportunity to participate in the growth trajectory of exceptional companies before they reach public markets at valuations that reward early conviction.

"Our rigorous due diligence process and established relationships with deal originators enable us to identify and secure allocations in high-quality Pre-IPO placements that align with our clients' long-term objectives. We remain committed to delivering institutional-grade access with the transparency and personalised service that defines Vossen Capital."

The Pre-IPO Investment Programme focuses on late-stage private companies demonstrating strong fundamentals, proven business models, and clear pathways to public listing within a 12 to 36-month horizon.

Vossen Capital Management Ltd Email: media@vossencapitalmanagement.com

Vossen Capital Management Ltd (LEI: 2138006FBDND9NVSV504, Company No: 04473176) is a London-based investment firm specialising in fixed income, Pre-IPO investments, and private market opportunities. Founded in 2002, the Company provides tailored investment strategies focused on capital preservation, income generation, and long-term growth for sophisticated investors.

Disclaimer:

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest. Pre-IPO investments involve significant risk, including illiquidity and potential loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

