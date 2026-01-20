Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL Group" or the "Company") announced Marc Gabelli, Executive Chairman, and Jason Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti's Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday January 21 - 22, 2026.

During the presentation, Mr. Gabelli and Mr. Lamb will discuss LGL Group's strategy to expand its role in the development and deployment of critical technologies supporting national security, defense, and resilient infrastructure, with a particular focus on the Company's precision time and frequency capabilities and disciplined merchant investment approach.

"This is an unprecedented time for national defense growth, with small entrepreneurial new entrants having the ability to take share and redefine the historic market. Our strength in radio frequency designs sets the foundation for opportunities to come. Furthermore, our Merchant Investment template should prove fruitful for shareholders," said Mr. Lamb.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 22, 2026 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__TUed6EFTcSmHdOy-UKpgA.

LGL Group will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 21 - 22, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL Group common stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "LGL."

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various businesses in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

