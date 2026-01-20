Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as Minister of Mines for the incoming government of President Jose Antonio Kast and has submitted his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Montt will remain with the Company to support an orderly transition until February 19, 2026. Antony Amberg, Chief Geologist at Los Andes, has been appointed as interim CEO of the Company, and the Board has begun the search for a new CEO.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented:

"I would like to congratulate Santiago on his recent appointment as Minister of Mines. Santiago brings his decades of experience and track record in the mining sector to support the incoming government of President Jose Antonio Kast. We would also like to thank Santiago for his invaluable contribution to Los Andes Copper. Santiago has been instrumental in leading the Vizcachitas project to make it the largest greenfield copper project in Chile not controlled by the majors. Under his leadership, Vizcachitas has been designed to be an example of how sustainable mining operations should be undertaken. He has brought his years of experience with majors to the development and reinforcement of relationships with the communities as well as with authorities at local, regional and national levels. We wish him the very best on his responsibilities with Chile going forward."

Santiago Montt, outgoing CEO of Los Andes, commented:

"I have been honoured to have been asked to serve my country as Minister of Mines in the incoming government of President Jose Antonio Kast. It has been a privilege working with Los Andes advancing the Vizcachitas project, one of the largest undeveloped greenfield copper projects in Chile, ensuring it is a sustainable mining project that will benefit all stakeholders. During my tenure as CEO, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional Board, Chairman and Leadership Team. Together, we have achieved material progress across multiple strategic fronts. I am deeply grateful for the invaluable knowledge I have gained regarding the development of greenfield mining projects, encompassing the full business cycle from geological exploration through to stakeholder engagement. I leave with immense pride in what we have accomplished and full confidence in the leadership team's ability to carry this important project forward."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Interim CEO, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

