BNP Media Strengthens Mechanical Systems Industry Portfolio Through Leadership Alignment

Expanded group publisher role reflects how HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems professionals operate today.

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / BNP Media announced today an expansion of leadership across its mechanical industry portfolio, appointing Sarah Harding as Group Publisher of Plumbing & Mechanical and Supply House Times, in addition to her current role as Publisher of The ACHR NEWS. The ACHR NEWS portfolio includes SNIPS NEWS, Engineered Systems NEWS, and Distribution Trends.

This leadership alignment reflects both the way the mechanical systems industry already operates and BNP Media's mission to drive industries forward through authentic content, engaged communities, and meaningful connections. HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems professionals often serve overlapping roles, audiences, and markets. Bringing these brands together under unified leadership strengthens BNP Media's ability to serve those professionals with greater clarity, consistency, and industry relevance.

Harding brings more than 25 years of experience in B2B media and publishing, with deep expertise in mechanical systems and multi-brand portfolio leadership. Since taking on leadership of The ACHR NEWS in 2022, she has overseen sustained audience growth, expanded digital offerings, and continued investment in content that supports contractors, engineers, and industry decision-makers. In 2026, The ACHR NEWS is also marking its 100th anniversary, underscoring the brand's long-standing role within the HVAC community.

"HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems professionals do not work in silos, and the media that supports them should not either," Harding said. "This allows us to better reflect how the industry actually functions and to create stronger connections across the communities we serve. My focus is on ensuring these brands continue to deliver practical, credible, and forward-looking content that helps our audiences succeed."

"This leadership alignment reflects our commitment to serve industries the way they actually operate," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO of BNP Media. "By bringing related mechanical systems communities together under experienced leadership, we strengthen our ability to deliver credible content, foster meaningful connections, and support long-term growth across the industry."

BNP Media's mechanical systems industry brands will continue to operate as distinct publications, while benefiting from shared leadership, strategy, and collaboration. This approach supports advertisers, readers, and partners by providing more integrated access to the HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical markets.

For advertising inquiries related to Plumbing & Mechanical and/or Supply House Times, please contact Jim McLaughlin at mclaughlinj@bnpmedia.com.

About BNP Media

BNP Media is a fourth-generation, family-owned media company serving B2B industries through trusted brands including The ACHR NEWS, Plumbing & Mechanical, and Supply House Times, events, research, and digital marketing services. Founded in 1926, BNP Media is committed to supporting professional communities with credible information, strong connections, and solutions that help businesses move forward.

For more information about this announcement, please contact Sarah Harding, Group Publisher at BNP Media, at hardings@bnpmedia.com.

