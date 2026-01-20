SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce the publication of Version 5.0 SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations, previously known as the SCS Recycling Program Standard SCS-106.

The standard has been restructured and simplified, and now looks at the previous 12 months of data of a recycling operation to verify that a recycling facility is diverting waste from landfill, incineration, or permanent storage by processing waste into recycled material.

SCS-106 fits into the larger ecosystem of SCS Standards' circularity standards, complementing the SCS Certification Standard for Zero Waste (SCS-110), the SCS Certification Standard for Recycled Content (SCS-103), and the upcoming SCS Certification Standard for Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular Recycling (SCS-004).

To learn more about SCS-106, please join our complimentary webinar on Friday, February 20th, at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. CET). Register here to learn about SCS-106, including the revisions and certification process.

To download a copy of SCS-106, visit the SCS Standards Website: Verification Standard for Recycling Operations | SCS Standards

For SCS-106 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website: Recycled Content Certification | SCS Global Services

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-standards-and-assurance-systems-releases-revised-scs-106-ver-1129268