98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
20.01.2026 15:42 Uhr
Crayola Announces First Class of Global Ambassadors Ahead of Annual Celebration of Creativity in Schools

Crayola Creativity Week Jan. 26 - Feb.1 set to engage millions of students, educators and parents around the world in the transformative power of creativity

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola announced today its inaugural group of Creativity Week Global Ambassadors, 31 schools from around the world selected to showcase how creativity fuels learning and builds positive school culture. The schools were chosen from more than 1,200 applicants in 11 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, Mexico, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Crayola Logo

The brand synonymous with color, self-expression, and creativity introduced the Global Ambassador Program to mark the fifth year of Crayola Creativity Week taking place Jan. 26 through Feb. 1. The schools will represent more than 127,000 schools from over 70% of the world's countries that have already signed up to participate in the free, virtual event that provides educators and parents with resources to nurture children's creativity and gives children the tools to bring their ideas to life.

Crayola developed the school ambassador program to amplify the voices of educators and schools that prioritize creativity as an essential part of student development. These schools will share their unique Creativity Week experiences, offering practical tips and inspiration for integrating creative experiences into learning. Crayola will also collaborate closely with ambassador schools to gather insights that help improve future resources and understand the impact creativity is making on classrooms, families, and students.

"Creativity is an essential skill for childhood development and lifelong success," said Cheri Sterman, senior director of education, Crayola. "Our Global Ambassadors exemplify how schools can make creativity a cornerstone of teaching and learning across all subject areas. We're thrilled to celebrate their leadership during Creativity Week and beyond."

One ambassador representative noted, "Creativity helps our students think deeply, express themselves, and find joy in their learning. Crayola Creativity Week is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate imagination and show how creative thinking can brighten every part of our school."

During the last week in January, classrooms, libraries and homes in more than 140 countries will come alive with daily themed, standards-aligned activities that integrate hands-on experiences with literacy, STEAM, and social-emotional learning. Crayola Creativity Week participants will have free access to inspiring and interactive content delivered by world-renowned creative talent, as well as resources available in eight languages and daily prizes. The program concludes with a livestreamed school assembly that allows children and educators around the world to connect and celebrate creativity together. Educators and parents can register now for Creativity Week at Crayola.com/CreativityWeek.

Crayola Creativity Week is a signature activation of Campaign for Creativity, Crayola's global advocacy initiative focused on elevating creativity as a critical skill for childhood development and lifelong success.

Global Ambassador Schools

  • Australia: Gunnedah High School (Gunnedah, New South Wales); St Kieran's Catholic School, (Pioneer, Queensland)
  • Canada: Emily Carr Public School (Oakville, Ontario); Wapanohk Community School (Thompson, Manitoba)
  • Hong Kong: Alliance Primary School Whampoa (Hung Hom, Kowloon); Joyful World International Nursery and Kindergarten (Tsuen Wan): and TWGHs Tsoi Wing Sing Primary School (Sha Tin)
  • Ireland: Rathdown Junior School (Glenageary, Dublin)
  • Italy: Gioacchino Gesmundo (Rome); Istituto Comprensivo Basile De Filippo (Campania)
  • Malaysia: Dwi Emas International School (Selangor)
  • Mexico: Instituto Acatitlán (Tlalnepantla)
  • New Zealand: Pigeon Mountain Primary School (Auckland)
  • Philippines: Valenzuela National High School (Valenzuela City)
  • United Kingdom: Ceres Primary School (Ceres, Scotland); Llwyncrwn Primary School (Beddau, Wales)
  • United States: Alton Darby Elementary School (Hilliard, Ohio); Cane Bay Elementary School (Summerville, S.C.); DeWitt Clinton Elementary School (Chicago, Ill.); Frank R. Conwell Middle School #4 (Jersey City, N.J.); George J. Ryan Middle School 216Q (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.); Sylvio Gilbert School (Augusta, Maine); Glenwood Elementary School (Kentwood, Mich.); Haleyville Elementary School (Haleyville, Ala.); John Tyson Elementary School of Innovation (Springdale, Ark.); Meadowview Elementary School (Bossier City, La.); Midway Middle School (Hewitt, Texas); Paso Verde School (Sacramento, Calif.); Peachcrest Elementary School (Decatur, Ga.); Pinewood Elementary School (Monticello, Minn.); and Tazewell Primary/Intermediate School (Tazewell, Va.)

Crayola Creativity Week 2026 is made possible by official sponsors Horace Mann and MFS Investment Management and the support of many other creative partners from around the globe.

Media Contact:
Constance Walker
cwalker@crayola.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389234/5724898/CrayolaLogo_R_RGB_no_shadow_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayola-announces-first-class-of-global-ambassadors-ahead-of-annual-celebration-of-creativity-in-schools-302665484.html

