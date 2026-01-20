Looking Ahead in 2026: Datatonic Examines the Next Phase of Enterprise AI as Focus Shifts from Pilots to ROI

In 2026, AI investment is shifting from experimentation to deployment, with measurable ROI now a core requirement. Datatonic highlights the risk of productivity leakage and helps organizations build production-grade, governed AI systems that deliver scalable, defensible business impact.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise AI landscape is entering a decisive new phase as organizations demand tangible returns from their AI investments. After years of experimentation and pilots, organizations are moving beyond proof-of-concept (POCs), creating a new imperative for production-grade AI systems that deliver real business impact and measurable ROI. With budget scrutiny intensifying and boards setting clearer performance expectations for the next planning cycle, AI initiatives that cannot demonstrate value at scale are increasingly being reconsidered. Datatonic, a ten-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is positioned at the forefront of this shift, helping enterprises move from experimentation to deployment with engineering-first AI solutions designed for long-term performance, governance, and scale - all ensuring ROI-driven deployment.

"The biggest hurdle for executives is mistaking minor productivity gains for true strategic business impact," said Scott Eivers, CEO at Datatonic. " As organizations plan for 2026, small efficiency gains are no longer enough. Enterprises must also account for 'productivity leakage'-the share of anticipated efficiency gains from automation that never materializes as increased output."

From AI Pilots to Production-Grade Deployment

With 2026 AI roadmaps in place, the era of open-ended experimentation is officially over for most companies. Across industries, AI projects without clear ROI pathways are being cut. Leaders are prioritizing solutions that can scale and integrate into core business operations. An MIT report found that nearly 95% of generative AI pilots fail to move past the initial stage, often due to flawed enterprise integration and a lack of deployment readiness. Looking ahead, Gartner predicts that 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by 2027 due to escalating costs and unclear business value. Together, these signals point to a market recalibration already underway, one that is accelerating as enterprises prepare for the next phase of AI investment.

"It's clear from industry trends that the most acute struggles are centered on data readiness and governance," noted Eivers. "Initial GenAI momentum often overshadowed the need for strong data foundations, but scaled, real-world deployments depend on high-quality access to enterprise data. Slow, centralized governance is now one of the biggest barriers to moving AI into production."

The Rise of Deployable AI

According to a recent IDC survey, roughly 88% of AI pilots never reach production, often because of unclear objectives, insufficient integration, and limited operational readiness. Datatonic's engineering-first approach ensures clients build the reliable, governed data foundations necessary for rapid AI deployment and scalable results. This execution-focused model is already delivering measurable results:

Accelerated Code Conversion: Datatonic has client-tested results of reducing the time for complex SQL-to-Dataform code conversion from months to weeks.

Datatonic has client-tested results of reducing the time for complex SQL-to-Dataform code conversion from months to weeks. Rapid Cost Efficiency: GenAI-driven agents are delivering major improvements in administrative and billing functions, where Datatonic has achieved as much as 70% reduction in costs.

GenAI-driven agents are delivering major improvements in administrative and billing functions, where Datatonic has achieved as much as 70% reduction in costs. Enhanced Content Discovery: In some search use-cases, Datatonic's AI deployments have achieved a 90% reduction in content search times, driving customer retention and reducing churn.

"The primary pushback we see is internal organizational inertia," added Eivers. "The real struggle is breaking the pattern of being 'stuck in pilot stage' and resisting the end-to-end organizational change required to move toward full autonomy. This is why we created the Datatonic Academy, which has already upskilled over 30,000 learners in data and AI."

A New Era for Consulting

The demand for measurable ROI is reshaping the consulting landscape. Advisory-led models built around strategy alone are giving way to AI-native approaches focused on deployment, governance, and execution. Enterprises are increasingly seeking partners that can deliver working systems, not just roadmaps. With proven, human-in-the-loop workflows and scalable architectures, Datatonic enables organizations to achieve defensible business value in months, not years.

"Enterprises need partners who can combine deep technical expertise with a value-driven mindset; real AI transformation depends on both. From the first use case to the full-scale transformation, that balance is what determines success," concluded Eivers. "As organizations look toward 2026, real AI transformation will be defined by measurable outcomes. Many still assume AI primarily replaces people, but the biggest gains consistently show up in the metrics that drive customer value and revenue."

About Datatonic

Datatonic is a global Data and AI consultancy and 10-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, helping enterprises turn data and AI into clear, measurable business outcomes. As an end-to-end partner, Datatonic drives rapid transformation across strategy, architecture, deployment, enablement, and continuous optimization, empowering organizations to scale AI impact. Learn more at datatonic.com.

References:

Estrada, S. (2025, August 18). MIT report: 95% of generative AI pilots at companies are failing. Fortune. fortune.com/2025/08/18/mit-report-95-percent-generative-ai-pilots-at-companies-failing-cfo/ Gartner. (2025, June 25). Gartner: Over 40% of Agentic AI Projects Will Be Canceled by End 2027. Gartner. gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-06-25-gartner-predicts-over-40-percent-of-agentic-ai-projects-will-be-canceled-by-end-of-2027 Kost, D. (2025, November 12). AI companies don't have a profitable business model. does that matter? Harvard Business Review. hbr.org/2025/11/ai-companies-dont-have-a-profitable-business-model-does-that-matter IDC & Lenovo. (2025). CIO Playbook 2025. It's Time for AI-nomics. investor.lenovo.com/en/global/Lenovo_CIO_Playbook_2025.pdf

Media Contact:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/looking-ahead-in-2026-datatonic-examines-the-next-phase-of-enterprise-ai-as-focus-shifts-from-pilots-to-roi-302665505.html