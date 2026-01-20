Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 16:00 Uhr
Orion Innovation Recognized in Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025 Analyst Evaluation

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading Data and AI-driven software engineering company, announced it has been evaluated among the 12 most significant providers in The Forrester Wave: Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025. The evaluation reflects for Orion its capability across software and embedded engineering, rigorous testing, and connected product lifecycle support.

Orion Innovation Logo

Forrester's research underscores the complexity of connected products-requiring excellence across physical product design, embedded software, supporting applications, and digital user experience. Orion's engineering model is purpose-built for these demands, combining hands-on delivery discipline with a scalable global footprint.

"Recognition in the Forrester Wave validates for us our focus on the digital and embedded layers of connected products," said Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of Engineering Center of Innovation (COI), Orion Innovation. "We help clients translate strategy into execution-engineering reliable products, accelerating releases with CI/CD and automation, and sustaining performance through lifecycle support at global scale."

Orion delivers embedded software-from bare-metal and drivers through HMI-alongside supporting app/cloud solutions, data platforms, and integrated AI capabilities. Testing maturity spans unit, SIL, and HIL automation, fully integrated with CI/CD pipelines. Post-deployment, Orion's Tier 1-4 customer support leverages GenAI and RAG to improve response accuracy and resolution time.

To learn more, read The Forrester Wave: Connected Product Engineering Services, Q4 2025 report or contact Orion to book a consultation with our team.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation?("Orion") delivers next-generation solutions in Data, AI,?Cloud, and?Digital Experience, empowering organizations to innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies.??

With deep software engineering expertise and a strong understanding of industry-specific challenges, we build data-driven products and solutions that enhance customer experiences, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value.

Orion's team of over 6,000 associates operates across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In India, Orion has delivery centers in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit orioninnovation.com.

Orion's team of over 6,000 associates operates across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In India, Orion has delivery centers in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit?orioninnovation.com. ?

Envision what's next. Build what matters.?

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here?.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/5725825/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-recognized-in-connected-product-engineering-services-q4-2025-analyst-evaluation-302665512.html

