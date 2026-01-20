TruChoice Financial Group: TruChoice Launches New Client Acquisition System for Financial Professionals

The TouchPoint Pro platform will help financial professionals transform their LinkedIn profiles into lead-generating assets.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, has launched a new platform to help life insurance and annuity-focused financial professionals transform connections into clients.

TouchPoint Pro helps financial professionals find and attract their ideal prospects, nurtures those prospects to create motivation and build trust, and then converts that motivation into action. It builds and implements an entire client acquisition system, tailored to a financial professional and their brand, that transforms a LinkedIn profile into an authority-building, magnetic, lead-generating asset. TouchPoint Pro continuously identifies and connects users with high-value prospects, attracting them through strategic engagement offers, as well as offering an ongoing nurturing system that's engineered to help create motivation and drive business. Financial professionals are given four strategically designed steps to get involved only after a prospect has actively expressed interest, keeping them focused on what they do best in the meantime.

"Many of our financial professionals spend valuable time, energy, and resources generating leads. TouchPoint Pro can help them capitalize on every potential opportunity within those leads," said TruChoice president, Jim Maietta. "Whether you have a list of old leads that has been cultivated over the years, you're actively generating leads through other efforts, or you want to maximize opportunities within your existing client base, this system will add all those contacts to value-centric campaigns that will help keep you continuously positioned as the go-to financial professional prospects will turn to when they're ready to act."

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals. Some or all of the services referenced are provided by third parties and are not affiliated with TruChoice Financial, nor do we guarantee the accuracy or quality of their services. Although we may promote and/or recommend the services offered by these companies, financial professionals are ultimately responsible for the use of any materials or services and should follow the applicable state requirements and approval requirements of the carriers they represent and their broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, if applicable.

