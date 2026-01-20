Henson Venture Partners Announces Strong 2025 Year-End Results and Accelerated Investment Plans for 2026

Backing Ambitious Founders Building Category-Defining Technology Companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Henson Venture Partners, a global early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing and mentoring high-potential technology startups, today announced its 2025 year-end results, highlighting strong momentum, disciplined capital deployment, and continued expansion of its founder-first investment platform.

2025 marked a significant step forward in Henson Venture Partners' mission to build one of the most vibrant, founder-friendly venture firms in the market. The firm's investment thesis remains intentionally simple: invest early in exceptional technology companies worldwide and help them scale through hands-on mentorship and a powerful global network.

2025 Highlights

230 startups evaluated across global innovation hubs, spanning from Los Angeles to Hong Kong

Exclusive access to Microsoft for Startups as a recognized VC partner, enabling portfolio companies to receive up to $250,000 in Azure credits

Over $5 million deployed in pre-seed and seed investments across 15 technology startups

"Our focus has never been about volume for volume's sake," said Gregory Scott Henson, Founder and Managing Partner of Henson Venture Partners. "It's about backing founders early, rolling up our sleeves, and helping them navigate the hardest parts of scaling a company. 2025 validated that approach."

Meredeth Lu, Senior Analyst at Ember Venture Capital, added:

"What stands out about Henson Venture Partners is the rigor of their early-stage evaluation combined with genuine founder support. Reviewing hundreds of startups globally while maintaining disciplined deployment is not easy, and their 2025 results reflect a team that understands both capital efficiency and long-term company building."

Looking Ahead to 2026

With a strong and growing early-stage pipeline, Henson Venture Partners is targeting $20 million in new capital deployment in 2026, continuing its focus on pre-seed and seed-stage investments across SaaS, AI, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology.

The firm will also deepen its platform support for founders by expanding access to strategic advisors, enterprise partners, and global go-to-market resources-further reinforcing its position as a long-term partner to early-stage teams.

"Founders don't just need capital-they need real support, real access, and real partners," added Henson. "That's what we're building, and 2026 will be a defining year for us."

About Henson Venture Partners

Henson Venture Partners is the public-facing brand of Ember Venture Capital, the firm's registered investment entity. We partner with ambitious, founder-led technology companies to build enduring, category-defining businesses.

The firm was founded by Gregory Scott Henson, a serial entrepreneur and investor with more than two decades of experience. Gregory has founded and scaled five startups and helped grow one of the world's largest Microsoft partner organizations across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

For more information, visit https://henson.vc.



