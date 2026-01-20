ClearAI NYC LLC: ClearAI Expands Boutique AI Consulting Services for Mid-Market and Enterprise Organizations

Founded by former Bloomberg and S&P Dow Jones executive Dan Manopla, ClearAI helps organizations implement practical AI solutions focused on measurable efficiency, cost reduction, and operational clarity.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / ClearAI , a New York-based AI consulting firm, is expanding its services to support organizations seeking practical, results-driven artificial intelligence implementation. Founded by Dan Manopla, a former executive at Bloomberg and S&P Dow Jones Indices, ClearAI focuses on translating AI capabilities into real operational outcomes rather than experimental pilots.

ClearAI works with mid-market and enterprise organizations that recognize the importance of AI but lack a clear path to adoption. The firm specializes in evaluating existing business processes across sales, operations, finance, reporting, and administrative functions to identify opportunities where automation and AI integration can deliver immediate impact.

"Many companies understand that AI matters, but they are overwhelmed by the number of tools and unclear on how to apply them effectively," said Dan Manopla, CEO and co-founder of ClearAI. "Our role is to bring structure, prioritization, and execution so AI investments actually translate into measurable business results."

Practical AI Implementation Model

Unlike firms that focus on standalone tools or experimental use cases, ClearAI operates as an implementation partner. Engagements typically begin with a comprehensive operational audit, followed by the design and deployment of a tailored AI stack using existing, proven technologies. ClearAI then integrates these systems directly into client workflows and provides team training to ensure long-term adoption.

This approach enables organizations to reduce manual workloads, streamline decision-making, and improve efficiency without disrupting core business operations.

Growing Demand for Execution-Focused AI Strategy

Since launching, ClearAI has worked with more than ten organizations across multiple industries, primarily through referrals and word-of-mouth engagement. The firm reports consistent demand from leadership teams seeking clarity on how AI can reduce costs, save time, and improve performance without large-scale restructuring.

According to Joe Sasson, CEO of Tedia Consulting, which partners with ClearAI on specialized initiatives, the firm's approach accelerates value realization. "In a recent engagement, we were able to identify over $1 million in unnecessary annual costs and outline a clear automation roadmap in a single working session," Sasson said.

Leadership Background

Manopla brings more than a decade of experience across finance, data, and emerging technology. Before founding ClearAI, he held roles at Bloomberg and later served as Director of Digital Asset Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, where he worked closely with institutional clients navigating data-driven transformation.

ClearAI reflects a broader trend of experienced professionals leveraging AI to build focused, high-impact firms that compete with larger consultancies through speed, specialization, and execution.

