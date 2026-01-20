New AI-driven capability analyzes workflows for high-impact automations across the order lifecycle, reduces risk and eliminates manual work

Linnworks, the leading Connected CommerceOps platform, today announces the launch of Spotlight AI, the first product within its new Commerce Ops Intelligence portfolio. Spotlight AI is a new AI-powered capability designed to help retailers automate repetitive operational tasks, reduce risk as they scale, and make data-driven decisions.

Launching platform-wide on January 20, Spotlight AI will be fully available to all Linnworks customers, continuously analyzing operational workflows to identify manual actions, diagnose inefficiencies, and proactively prescribe the highest-priority automations. In early testing, customers implementing automation rules based on Spotlight AI's recommendations saved an average of more than 30 hours per month. Spotlight AI delivers this impact through targeted, measurable automation while helping businesses eliminate operational blind spots as order volumes grow.

"Retailers shouldn't have to choose between growing fast and operating reliably at scale," said Jon Bahl, Chief Executive Officer at Linnworks. "Spotlight AI gives our customers visibility into where manual work is still slowing them down and provides clear, actionable guidance on what to automate next. It's a major step toward helping brands scale with confidence."

As ecommerce brands scale, many assume their operations are already automated, yet manual work often increases with complexity. Spotlight AI addresses the commerce paradox of scale versus risk by continuously identifying and eliminating operational inefficiencies. This new tool delivers precise, quantifiable recommendations that show exactly which tasks should be automated and why. The system continuously monitors workflows, identifies new optimization opportunities, and helps mitigate risk before issues arise, without requiring teams to manually audit their operations.

"Most businesses don't realize how much manual work still exists in their day-to-day operations, and each manual action introduces a risk," said Diana Nolting, Chief Product Officer at Linnworks. "Spotlight AI was built to surface those blind spots automatically and turn them into practical automation opportunities to reduce risk. By embedding continuous optimization directly into the platform, we're making automation more accessible, measurable, and impactful for our customers."

Spotlight AI is a critical step in Linnworks' broader vision to automate the entire order lifecycle, helping ecommerce brands scale efficiently while maintaining operational accuracy, control, and resilience.

To learn more about Spotlight AI and Linnworks, please visit Linnworks.com.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth. Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to a diverse number of marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

