Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
20.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
Redefining the Ultra-Clarity Era: Decoding the Guide Outdoor's ApexVision Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the momentum of SHOTSHOW 2026 continues, an "Ultra-Clarity Era" ignited by ApexVision is capturing global attention-from Las Vegas to worldwide. Guide outdoor, the outdoor optics specialist, is bringing this "what-you-see-is-what-you-get" thermal intelligence to the outdoor observation and hunting optics.

Look Inside the Thermal Imaging Breakthroughs

Derived from "Apex" (the peak) and "Vision," the name represents Guide outdoor's pursuit of ultimate visual performance.

Building upon generations of thermal imaging technologies, ApexVision defines the next chapter in Ultra-Clarity with unparalleled performance, efficiency, and stability. It redefines thermal imaging from the ground up, combining a new detector, new processing platform, and new algorithm to deliver ultra-clear, smear-free thermal imagery - all-day, all-weather, all-condition.

1.A New Class of Thermal Detector

The ApexCore S1 Detector, an in-house innovation packs thermosensitive materials and the latest manufacturing techniques, achieving a high thermal sensitivity of <15mK to capture subtle temperature differences.

2.Accelerated Processing Performance

The Nexus 1.0 platform drives a leap in real-time processing. It integrates advanced AI-ISP architecture with high-performance SOC, achieving 50% lower power consumption and 200% higher computing power. This supports high frame-rate capture of moving targets.

3.AI-Optimized Algorithm

Trained on deep neural networks and massive scenario data, the Hyper-light 2.0 algorithm deeply integrates capabilities like detail enhancement, target highlighting, and noise suppression, ensuring stable, reliable output across all environments.

Breaking Barriers in Clarity and Precision

ApexVision-powered hunting optics, include monoculars, binoculars and clip-ons, are tailored for professional hunters, gamekeepers and outdoor enthusiasts in hunting, hiking, search & rescue. When observing or tracking in adverse weather or low-visibility conditions, these optics help users detect targets easily through fog, rain, haze and cluttered backgrounds. They maintain sharp outlines, textures, and edges without blur or noise, even at high zoom. High frame-rate processing further eliminates ghosting and lag for smooth, real-time clarity.

Experience ApexVision at SHOTSHOW 2026

See how Guide outdoor is setting a new benchmark for thermal imaging. Join us at Booth #40516, Venetian level 1, for live demonstrations of ApexVision and Guide outdoor's thermal imaging optics.

Guide outdoor is keen to explore global partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.guideoutdoor.com or contact enquiry@guideoutdoor.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefining-the-ultra-clarity-era-decoding-the-guide-outdoors-apexvision-technology-302665334.html

