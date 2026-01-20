Anzeige
20.01.2026 16:12 Uhr
Bybit P2P Marks 4th Anniversary with 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a round of rewards as Bybit P2P turns four. Marking four years of facilitating crypto transactions and building trust among its global users, Bybit P2P has unveiled a 100,000 USDT prize pool to reward the trading community.

Starting now until February 8, 2026, at 8PM UTC, the anniversary celebration invites eligible users to participate in a lucky draw by completing simple tasks. Each completed task automatically grants participants one entry ticket, with multiple task completions increasing their chances of winning.

The prize pool includes a diverse range of rewards designed to appeal to the platform's varied user base. Winners will have opportunities to receive bonuses and P2P coupons. For the utility-minded, successful participants may also win exclusive Bybit winter merchandise including scarves, socks, goggles and winter buffers, as well as premium technology prizes such as the Garmin Forerunner 265 fitness watch and the Oura Ring Gen 4 health tracker.

Bybit P2P: Four Years of Accessibility and Opportunities

Bybit P2P's comprehensive features and offerings have cultivated an active user base over the past four years. In 2025, Bybit P2P facilitated over 107 million peer-to-peer transactions totalling over$35 billion in volume. By combining direct peer-to-peer transactions with Bybit's 24/7 support, diverse payment options, and cutting-edge trading infrastructure, the platform lowers barriers to entry in the digital asset space for users globally.

  • Diverse payment options: Supporting over 65 fiat currencies, over 40 markets, and more than 600 payment methods
  • Powerful infrastructure: More than 300+ cryptocurrencies available, over 10 new listings monthly, facilitating over 100,000 daily P2P orders
  • Zero fees on P2P Trading: No transaction fees or platform fees
Full terms and conditions apply, and registration is required for participation. For more information about the anniversary celebration, eligible users can visit: Bybit P2P 4th Anniversary: Celebrate and win your share of 100,000 USDT!

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865274/Bybit_P2P_Marks_4th_Anniversary_100_000_USDT_Prize_Pool.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5725703/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-p2p-marks-4th-anniversary-with-100-000-usdt-prize-pool-302665523.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
