Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake Earns 2025 Zellner Group Client of the Year Award

Brooklyn Park, MN senior care community recognized for exceptional partnership, leadership, and commitment to resident-centered care

ST LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Senior living community Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park has been named the 2025 Client of the Year by the Zellner Group, recognizing the community's outstanding partnership, leadership, and unwavering focus on resident-centered care. The Zellner Group is a senior health consulting firm that works with senior care organizations across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The annual award honors one client organization that exemplifies excellence in collaboration, engagement, and outcomes across clinical and operational settings. Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake was selected from multiple nominations statewide for its strong partnership with Zellner Senior Health Consulting and its demonstrated commitment to doing what is right for residents, even in challenging circumstances.

"This recognition reflects the heart of our team and their dedication to always putting residents first," said Christine DeLander, Executive Director of Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake. "I am incredibly proud of our staff and grateful for the partnership we share with the Zellner Group. Working together allows us to continually learn, improve, and provide the highest level of care for the people who call our community home."

According to the Zellner Group, Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake stood out for its leadership, culture, and willingness to collaborate closely during periods of transition and growth. The award specifically highlights the community's consistent prioritization of resident well-being, thoughtful decision-making, and inclusive leadership approach across skilled care, assisted living, and memory care settings.

Mary Nell Zellner, founder of Zellner Senior Health Consulting, praised the Oxbow Lake team for its leadership and culture. "This is a special setting in the Minnesota health care landscape," she said. "The collaboration and outcomes were truly remarkable, and the culture and kindness extended by the team were deeply appreciated. Christine DeLander is a true stand-out leader who leads with both intelligence and heart, and the entire team consistently shows up to be a top-of-class community for the elders they serve."

The Zellner Group works with senior care organizations across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, providing clinical consulting, leadership support, and strategic guidance. The Client of the Year award is presented annually based on staff nominations and recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in partnership and resident-focused outcomes.

Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake is part of Saint Therese, a nonprofit senior care organization with communities and services in Minnesota, Michigan, and Ohio.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview (all Minnesota), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich., St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, and Saint Therese of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Ascend Rehabilitation provides rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness services. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) senior care organization.

