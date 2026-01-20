Future Market Insights: Dihydromyrcenol Market Projected to Reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2035, Supported by Expanding Fragrance and Personal Care Applications

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dihydromyrcenol market is estimated to be valued at USD 911.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,862.1 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to an updated market assessment by Future Market Insights (FMI). Dihydromyrcenol is widely used as a fragrance ingredient across cosmetics, toiletries, soaps, detergents, and household care products, where it delivers clean, fresh, and long-lasting scent profiles.

The Dihydromyrcenol market's expansion is being observed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with Asia-Pacific showing faster momentum due to population growth, urbanization, and rising consumption of personal care and home care products. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of synthetic aroma compounds in commercial formulations, supported by advances in fragrance chemistry and regulatory alignment on purity and safety standards.

Between 2025 and 2030, demand growth is expected to be reinforced by rising disposable income, increased focus on personal grooming, and expansion of global cosmetics and personal care industries. From 2030 to 2035, market progression is anticipated to remain steady, supported by premiumization trends in fragrances, higher adoption of high-purity grades, and continued integration of dihydromyrcenol in multi-functional scent formulations.

Market Size and Key Metrics

Market value (2025): USD 911.9 million

USD 911.9 million Forecast value (2035): USD 1,862.1 million

USD 1,862.1 million CAGR (2025-2035): 7.4%

7.4% Leading grade segment (2025): =99% purity (58.4% share)

=99% purity (58.4% share) Largest end-use segment: Cosmetics (42.7% share)

The =99% purity grade leads the market due to its suitability for fragrance formulations that require consistency, stability, and compliance with industry standards. High-purity dihydromyrcenol is widely used in perfumes, body sprays, hair care products, and toiletries where predictable olfactory performance is essential.

Business and Industry Impact

For fragrance manufacturers, cosmetic formulators, and procurement leaders, dihydromyrcenol remains a strategically important aroma chemical due to its cost efficiency, formulation stability, and versatility across applications. Its ability to replace allergenic citrus oils while maintaining fresh fragrance notes supports broader usage in regulated personal care categories.

Investment and production strategies are increasingly aligned toward:

High-purity manufacturing to meet regulatory and quality requirements

to meet regulatory and quality requirements Formulation innovation to support long-lasting and customizable fragrances

to support long-lasting and customizable fragrances Supply chain reliability for large-scale personal care and household product producers

These factors position dihydromyrcenol as a core input in both mass-market and premium fragrance applications.

Segment Insights

By Grade Type

The =99% grade segment is projected to account for 58.4% of market revenue in 2025, driven by demand for precise fragrance performance and minimal formulation variability. Its compatibility across diverse product categories supports continued dominance throughout the forecast period.

By End Use

The cosmetics segment, representing 42.7% of market revenue in 2025, remains the primary demand center. Usage spans perfumes, skincare, hair care, and body care products, supported by rising consumer expenditure on grooming and lifestyle-oriented personal care.

Other significant end-use segments include soaps and detergents, air fresheners, fabric softeners, and deodorants, where dihydromyrcenol contributes to scent longevity and product differentiation.

Regional and Country-Level Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the strongest growth due to expanding cosmetics consumption and rising urban populations. Key country-level CAGR projections include:

China: 10.0%

10.0% India: 9.3%

9.3% Germany: 8.5%

8.5% France: 7.8%

7.8% United Kingdom: 7.0%

7.0% United States: 6.3%

6.3% Brazil: 5.6%

China leads global growth due to rapid expansion of personal care manufacturing and fragrance usage across consumer products. India follows, supported by rising income levels and increased penetration of beauty and home care products. North America and Europe remain mature markets, where demand is steady but moderated by increasing preference for formulations containing natural ingredients.

Competitive Landscape

The dihydromyrcenol market is characterized by the presence of global fragrance and chemical manufacturers focusing on product purity, formulation performance, and regulatory compliance. Key companies profiled include:

Givaudan SA

BASF SE

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

MANE SA

Firmenich International SA

Robertet SA

Others

Competitive activity centers on process optimization, quality assurance, and alignment with evolving personal care and fragrance industry requirements.

Scope of the Report

The report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the dihydromyrcenol market by grade type, end use, and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It includes country-level forecasts, supply-demand dynamics, competitive analysis, and assessment of regulatory and industry trends influencing market development.

Request to Access the Full Market Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7717

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dihydromyrcenol-market-projected-to-reach-usd-1-86-billion-by-2035--supported-by-expanding-fragrance-and-personal-care-applications-302665518.html