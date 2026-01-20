Capricor Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on Deramiocel BLA Following FDA Review of HOPE-3 Topline Data

FDA has requested the HOPE-3 clinical study report (CSR) as part of the BLA review process

Company expects to submit updates to the BLA in February 2026 to support continued FDA review

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided a regulatory update regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel, the Company's investigational first-in-class cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

As previously disclosed, the Company provided topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 clinical study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2025. Following its review of these data, the FDA has formally requested the full HOPE-3 clinical study report (CSR) and supporting data to address the Complete Response Letter (CRL). The FDA did not request any additional clinical studies or new patient data as part of this request.

Preparation of the HOPE-3 CSR is well underway, and the Company plans to submit the requested materials to the FDA in February 2026. The Company expects that this submission will address the items outlined in the CRL and support continued review of the BLA, including the assignment of a new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.

"We are actively engaging with the FDA in order to facilitate an efficient review of the HOPE-3 data that directly address the issues raised in the CRL we received in July 2025. We were pleased that the FDA requested the HOPE-3 clinical study report, as this is an expected and appropriate next step following their initial review of the topline data," said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. "The HOPE-3 results demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both skeletal muscle and cardiac function-key drivers of disease progression and long-term outcomes in Duchenne. These findings build on more than a decade of consistent clinical evidence and reinforce our confidence in Deramiocel's potential. Our near-term priority is to address the FDA's request and continue working collaboratively so that patients with late-stage DMD, who currently have very limited treatment options, may gain access to Deramiocel as soon as possible."

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a severe, X-linked genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration affecting the skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles. It is caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a key structural protein in muscle cells. DMD affects approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States and primarily impacts boys. Over time, deterioration of the heart muscle leads to cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which is the leading cause of death in DMD. There is no cure, and treatment options remain limited.

About Deramiocel

Deramiocel (CAP-1002) consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a rare population of cardiac cells that have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in the preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in muscular dystrophies such as DMD. CDCs act by secreting extracellular vesicles known as exosomes, which target macrophages and alter their expression profile to adopt a healing rather than pro-inflammatory phenotype. CDCs have been investigated in more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to over 250 human subjects across multiple clinical trials.

Deramiocel has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of DMD from both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition, it has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in the U.S., Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation in Europe, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA, which may qualify Capricor for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval.

About the HOPE-3 Phase 3 Trial

HOPE-3 is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial consisting of two cohorts evaluating the safety and efficacy of Deramiocel in participants with DMD. Non-ambulatory and ambulatory boys who meet eligibility criteria were randomly assigned to receive either Deramiocel or placebo every 3 months for a total of four doses during the first 12 months of the trial. A total of 106 eligible subjects were randomized in the dual-cohort trial. For more information, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05126758).

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Extensive preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated Deramiocel's potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic effects in helping to preserve cardiac and skeletal muscle function in DMD. Capricor is also leveraging the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX platform in preclinical development focused on vaccinology and the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins, and small-molecule therapeutics, with the potential to treat and prevent a wide range of diseases. At Capricor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit capricor.com, and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Deramiocel for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel and the StealthX vaccine are investigational candidates and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

