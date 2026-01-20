Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Keith E. Cassidy has been appointed Director of the Division of Examinations. Mr. Cassidy has served as Acting Director since May 2024 and previously was the division's Deputy Director, Acting Co-Director, and National Associate Director of the Technology Controls Program.



As Acting Director, Mr. Cassidy led several initiatives to strengthen the national examinations program, including developing an examination projection model to improve risk-based resource allocation and adopting a metric-based operational effectiveness framework.



Mr. Cassidy joined the division in 2017 to lead the Technology Controls Program, where he oversaw technology-focused examinations as well as the SEC's CyberWatch Program and the Cybersecurity Program Office. He previously served as Director of the SEC's Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Before joining the Commission staff in 2010, Mr. Cassidy was Chief of Staff and Counsel in the Department of Justice's Office of Legislative Affairs and an attorney in the United States Senate.



"Keith has demonstrated steady leadership and a commitment to risk-based, technology-informed oversight," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "His experience modernizing examination practices, strengthening operational metrics, and enhancing resource allocation positions the division to further its mission to prevent fraud, promote compliance, monitor risk, and inform policy on behalf of investors."



"My priorities as Director will be to continue refining the processes that strengthen intra-Commission coordination and ensure alignment across the national examinations program," said Mr. Cassidy. "I am deeply grateful to Chairman Atkins for the opportunity to continue to serve with the highly skilled agency staff whose efforts protect investors and ensure that U.S. markets are the strongest in the world."



Mr. Cassidy is the Commission's senior staff representative to the Financial Banking Information Infrastructure Committee, the Cyber Incident Response Council, and the G7 Cyber Experts Group, and serves as the Commission's federal senior intelligence coordinator.



Mr. Cassidy is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, currently serving as the commanding officer of 4th Reconnaissance Battalion. He holds a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School, an LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown Law Center, and a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest