Massimo Group Reports Strong Pre-Order Demand for Sentinel Series HVAC UTVs Following AIMExpo 2026

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric utility solutions, today reported robust pre-order activity for its 2026 Sentinel Series fully enclosed HVAC utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) following its successful participation in AIMExpo 2026, held January 7-9 in Anaheim, California.

At the North American powersports industry's premier trade event, Massimo showcased the Sentinel Series, featuring a fully enclosed cab with factory-integrated heating and air conditioning (HVAC), designed to deliver year-round comfort and productivity in extreme weather conditions. During and immediately following the show, the Company secured pre-orders for approximately 70-80 units, building on 50-60 units of pre-sales commitments received ahead of the event. Based on current pricing, these confirmed orders and commitments represent multi-million-dollar revenue potential tied to the Sentinel Series' initial production allocation.

This level of demand reflects strong market validation for the Sentinel Series, which addresses a key gap in the small-displacement UTV segment by offering climate-controlled performance at an accessible price point. The Sentinel Series is typically priced at approximately one-third the cost of comparable fully enclosed, HVAC-equipped offerings from major brands, which often range from $40,000 to $50,000. Dealers and end-users-including commercial fleets, ranching operations, and outdoor service providers-expressed strong interest in the Company's proprietary, patented and patent-pending technology, which enables reliable all-weather operation while improving operator comfort, productivity, and safety, and reducing downtime caused by extreme environmental conditions.

"The response we saw at AIMExpo confirms that the market has been waiting for an affordable, fully enclosed HVAC UTV," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "Our proprietary technology directly addresses real-world challenges such as extreme heat, cold, rain, and dust that limit the usability of traditional open-cab vehicles. By delivering premium comfort and all-weather capability at a fraction of the cost of larger platforms, we believe the Sentinel Series is well positioned to drive revenue growth in 2026 while supporting continued expansion of our dealer network."

The Sentinel Series is currently on track for an initial rollout in the first quarter of 2026, with additional variants expected to be introduced in phases throughout the year. Massimo continues to focus on innovation across higher-value vehicle platforms, including the integration of artificial intelligence-enabled features and electric powertrain options, to support consumer, commercial, and fleet applications.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

Vice President

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group