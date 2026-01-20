Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 16:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: Unlocking Recycling Potential: HPRC Europe Completes Second-Phase Study on Healthcare Plastic Packaging Sorting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) - Europe has published its latest case study, "Unlocking Recycling Potential: Automated Sorting Trials of Medical Plastic Waste."

Building on insights from the first pilot in the Netherlands, which demonstrated the technical feasibility of manual sorting, this second-phase study tested automated sorting technologies under real-world conditions in Germany. Conducted in collaboration with Universitätsklinikum Bonn (UKB) and TOMRA, the trial assessed whether industrial-scale systems can reliably sort healthcare plastic packaging waste with the accuracy and throughput needed for sustainable recycling.

Key Findings:

  • Waste Stream Quality Matters: Clean, well-segregated packaging can be efficiently sorted, but contamination risks remain a critical challenge.

  • Automated Sorting Efficiency: 45% of rigid plastics were recovered into PP, PE, and PET streams; flexible packaging was sorted into PE, though multi-material films pose contamination risks.

  • Improved Separation Strategies: Point-of-use sorting and AI-based object recognition could enhance outcomes, supported by trained staff and proper hospital systems.

  • Design for Recyclability: Following HPRC's Design Guidance improves sorting efficiency and waste value, creating potential revenue streams for hospitals.

Why It Matters:
Healthcare plastics represent a significant recycling opportunity, but scaling solutions requires collaboration across the value chain. This study provides evidence-based best practices for collection, logistics, and processing, bridging the gap between theoretical feasibility and practical implementation.

Project Partners:
HPRC coordinated the initiative with support from CIRCULARMED, UKB, TOMRA, and HPRC members DuPont, LyondellBasell, Baxter, and Nelipak.

Read the full study here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/healthcare-plastics-recycling-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/unlocking-recycling-potential-hprc-europe-completes-second-phase-1129303

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.