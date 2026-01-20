Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: Unlocking Recycling Potential: HPRC Europe Completes Second-Phase Study on Healthcare Plastic Packaging Sorting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) - Europe has published its latest case study, "Unlocking Recycling Potential: Automated Sorting Trials of Medical Plastic Waste."

Building on insights from the first pilot in the Netherlands, which demonstrated the technical feasibility of manual sorting, this second-phase study tested automated sorting technologies under real-world conditions in Germany. Conducted in collaboration with Universitätsklinikum Bonn (UKB) and TOMRA, the trial assessed whether industrial-scale systems can reliably sort healthcare plastic packaging waste with the accuracy and throughput needed for sustainable recycling.

Key Findings:

Waste Stream Quality Matters: Clean, well-segregated packaging can be efficiently sorted, but contamination risks remain a critical challenge.

Automated Sorting Efficiency: 45% of rigid plastics were recovered into PP, PE, and PET streams; flexible packaging was sorted into PE, though multi-material films pose contamination risks.

Improved Separation Strategies: Point-of-use sorting and AI-based object recognition could enhance outcomes, supported by trained staff and proper hospital systems.

Design for Recyclability: Following HPRC's Design Guidance improves sorting efficiency and waste value, creating potential revenue streams for hospitals.

Why It Matters:

Healthcare plastics represent a significant recycling opportunity, but scaling solutions requires collaboration across the value chain. This study provides evidence-based best practices for collection, logistics, and processing, bridging the gap between theoretical feasibility and practical implementation.

Project Partners:

HPRC coordinated the initiative with support from CIRCULARMED, UKB, TOMRA, and HPRC members DuPont, LyondellBasell, Baxter, and Nelipak.

Read the full study here.

