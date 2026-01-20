Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Accelerating Customer Growth, Improving Unit Economics and Robotic Expansion Supporting $40M in Additional Annual Revenue

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced continued operational growth and infrastructure expansion at Cosmofarm, its pharmaceutical distribution subsidiary in Greece.

During 2025, Cosmofarm added nearly 100 new pharmacy customers, representing a weighted average increase of approximately 20% in its active customer base. This growth was accompanied by improved unit economics, with annual revenue per customer increasing by approximately 12% and profitability per customer improving by approximately 14%, driven by enhanced route density, optimized order execution, and increasing operational leverage. Based on current onboarding activity and demand trends, management expects customer growth in 2026 to continue at similar or higher rates.

To further strengthen service quality and last-mile delivery performance, Cosmofarm introduced three new delivery routes within the Attica region, expanding geographic coverage and delivery frequency across one of Greece's most densely populated pharmaceutical markets.

Cosmofarm's operating model is supported by multi-year, multi-million investments in automation and logistics infrastructure, including advanced ROWA and A-frame robotic systems for procurement, inventory management, and order fulfillment. A further capital investment program of approximately $1 million is currently underway, continuing prior initiatives to expand robotic capacity and throughput.

ROWA and A-Frame Picking Line Extension Master Plan

ROWA and A-Frame Picking Line Extension Master Plan

The image above illustrates the master plan of the expanded ROWA and A-frame robotic picking line, highlighting an integrated automation layout designed to materially increase processing capacity, enhance accuracy and speed, and support incremental annual revenue potential of approximately $40 million through expanded distribution capability.

In addition to these initiatives, Cosmofarm continues to upgrade its wholly owned 29,000-square-foot property in Athens, pictured below, with modernized office space, expanded distribution areas, and enhanced temperature-controlled storage, to support the next phase of the Company's growth.

Cosmofarm 29,000-Square-Foot Property

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Cosmofarm continues its record-setting momentum, reflecting strong execution across customer acquisition, improving unit economics, and operational efficiency. Our ongoing investment in advanced automation significantly expands capacity and positions the platform to support incremental annual revenue potential of approximately $40 million as volumes scale. As we expand robotic infrastructure and last-mile capabilities, Cosmofarm remains a strategically important asset supporting sustainable growth and long-term value creation for Cosmos Health."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc., www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedInand X.

Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab4534aa-b578-4985-aa6d-2293410064a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d418386a-a1e1-4945-8ad6-eec912b084e1


