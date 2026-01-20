Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
Chief Tax Officer and Lead Tax Attorney at Optima Tax Relief, Phil Hwang, Appointed National Chair of IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

Appointment recognizes Hwang's longstanding commitment to taxpayer advocacy and public service

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief announced today that Philip Hwang, its Chief Tax Officer and Lead Tax Attorney, has been appointed National Chair of the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP) for 2026. TAP is a Federal Advisory Committee to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), composed of approximately 75 citizen volunteers who listen to taxpayers, identify issues, and provide actionable recommendations to improve IRS services and policies.

In his new role, Hwang will lead TAP in amplifying the voices of taxpayers nationwide and fostering constructive dialogue between taxpayers and the IRS. He will oversee the panel's initiatives to deliver meaningful recommendations that enhance IRS efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness.

"I couldn't be prouder of Phil for being elected National Chair of TAP," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Whether he's volunteering to assist individuals at VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) centers or advocating for taxpayers nationwide, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more dedicated to doing what's right. I'm not surprised his fellow volunteers felt the same way."

"I am honored to serve as National Chair of TAP and to work alongside such dedicated volunteers and staff," said Hwang. "My goal is to create an environment where every member can contribute, innovate, and ensure that taxpayer feedback directly shapes IRS practices. Together, we can make 2026 a year of meaningful progress for taxpayers everywhere."

Hwang brings years of experience navigating complex tax issues, both for individuals and businesses, to his leadership role. As Chair, he will partner with committee members, TAP staff, and IRS program owners to expand the impact of taxpayer recommendations, ensuring that policies reflect the diverse needs of Americans across the country.

The Taxpayer Advocacy Panel serves as a critical bridge between the IRS and the public, conducting outreach, gathering feedback, and proposing improvements to IRS programs. Hwang's appointment highlights his commitment to taxpayer advocacy and his longstanding dedication to improving the U.S. tax system.

Hear Phil preview the 2026 filing season on the latest episode of the Tax Notes Talk podcast.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

Contact Information

Amy Hogancamp
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
1 (800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chief-tax-officer-and-lead-tax-attorney-at-optima-tax-relief-phil-hw-1128873

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
