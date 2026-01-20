PayBack Outlines Successful Recovery Figures Achieved in 2025

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wealth recovery firm PayBack has published data regarding its success in 2025, assisting 1,903 clients in recovering a combined 41,073,743 USD from fraud-related losses. The figures reflect completed cases across several scam categories, including investment fraud, digital asset scams, romance scams, and impersonation cases.

Amir Geva, CEO of PayBack, commented on the results and the scope of activity behind the figures. "Over the course of 2025, we worked through a steady volume of cases and saw many of them reach a conclusion," he said. "Each case involved different circumstances, different jurisdictions, and different constraints. What matters to us is staying consistent in how cases are handled and seeing them through to a clear point, even when the timeline or outcome varies."

A Consistent Recovery Process Across Cases

Throughout 2025, PayBack continued to operate through its established investigation-led model. Every case starts with an initial review conducted by the company, followed by evidence collection and the preparation of a detailed investigation report. That report includes findings related to the scam, identified entities, transaction flows, and a structured action plan outlining possible recovery routes. The firm provides guidance and documentation intended to support clients as they pursue restitution through appropriate channels.

Cases handled during the year spanned a broad range of scam types. These included binary options schemes, digital currency fraud, forex and stock trading scams, credit card phishing, property-related scams, and romance-based fraud.

"Our role is to provide structure in situations that are often chaotic for the people involved," Geva added. "That starts with investigating how the loss occurred, tracing transactions where possible, and documenting everything clearly. The goal is always recovery, and we take each case as far as it reasonably can go. Clients receive a clear picture of their situation and the steps available, so they can move forward with proper information."

Alongside individual recovery cases, PayBack maintains a range of related services that support its investigation work. The site navigation includes tools and sections for fraud prevention, whistleblowing, and scam verification, which clients and visitors can access for insight into potential risks. There are also listed categories for professional consulting and cyber-related services, such as KYC and cyber investigation , which align with the company's broader focus on tracing fraud activity and helping clients understand their situation. These services operate alongside the core investigation and reporting work and use similar methods of evidence and analysis.

About PayBack

PayBack provides investigation and restitution support to individuals and businesses affected by online fraud and scams. The company produces detailed investigation reports and structured action plans designed to assist clients in pursuing the recovery of funds lost to fraudulent activity.

Services cover a wide range of scam categories, including investment fraud, digital currency scams, romance scams, and impersonation cases. PayBack also operates verification tools, educational resources, and professional consulting services related to fraud prevention and cyber investigation. The company's work is centered on investigation, documentation, and guidance, with an emphasis on transparency and process continuity.

https://payback.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/payback-outlines-successful-recovery-figures-achieved-in-2025-302665581.html