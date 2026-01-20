Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 17:12 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M4Markets Strengthens Asia Expansion with Appointment of Dean Alexander Lunt

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M4Markets has appointed Dean Alexander Lunt as Head of Global Development, marking a further step in the company's strategic expansion across Asian markets.

Asia remains a central pillar of M4Markets' long-term growth strategy, driven by increasing demand for regulated trading environments, strong local partnerships, and broker reliability. The company's expansion approach focuses on sustainable market entry, regional expertise, and long-term client trust.

Dean brings decades of experience in global brokerage development, having led sales and partnership initiatives across multiple international markets. In his new role, he will support M4Markets' Asia growth roadmap, working closely with regional teams and partners to strengthen market presence and build scalable, compliant operations.

Commenting on his appointment, Dean Alexander Lunt said:

"Asia represents one of the most dynamic regions for brokerage growth. M4Markets' commitment to regulation, transparency, and local market understanding makes it well positioned for long-term success. I'm excited to contribute to building strong foundations across the region."

Dean's appointment reinforces M4Markets' continued investment in senior expertise as part of its Asia strategy. By strengthening its leadership team, the company aims to support responsible growth, deepen regional partnerships, and enhance its reputation as a trusted, multi-regulated broker.

About M4Markets

M4Markets is a multi-regulated global investment services provider offering a secure and cost-efficient trading environment for international clients. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, client fund protection, and transparent trading conditions, M4Markets continues to expand its presence across Asia and other high-growth regions through strategic leadership and long-term market commitment.

Website: https://m4markets.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/m4markets-strengthens-asia-expansion-with-appointment-of-dean-alexander-lunt-302665582.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.