Visterra Landscape Group Expands Texas Operations Into Greater San Antonio, Austin Metros with Strategic Investment in Liberty Lawn & Landscaping

Liberty partnership reinforces Visterra's commitment to building a best-in-class national commercial landscaping platform with strong local leadership and community roots

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape companies, today announced a strategic investment in New Braunfels, Texas-based Liberty Lawn & Landscaping, a premier provider of commercial landscape maintenance services serving the greater San Antonio-Austin corridor.

The investment establishes Visterra's newest operational hub in Texas, enabling the company to efficiently serve all major markets across the state, directly respond to significant customer demand in the region, and expand service offerings to Liberty's long-standing clients. Liberty's operations will remain anchored in the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio-one of the fastest-growing population and economic regions in the United States.

Founded in 2006 by Christy and Tray Rohlf, Liberty Lawn & Landscaping has earned a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class maintenance and enhancement services to many of the region's marquee commercial properties and municipalities. The company services a diverse set of commercial verticals-including industrial, manufacturing, retail, and office environments-and has maintained long-standing client relationships across their customer portfolio with best-in-class retention rates spanning two decades since the company inception.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Liberty Lawn & Landscaping, their employees, and the communities they serve into the Visterra family," said Alan T. Handley, CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. "For nearly two decades, Liberty has been a trusted partner to countless customers. We are committed to honoring their legacy of service excellence and supporting their next chapter of growth. This partnership, combined with our recent expansion into Houston, strengthens our market-leading capabilities across the state."

"This is an exciting next step for our company and our team," said Tray Rohlf, Co-Owner of Liberty Lawn & Landscaping. "We're incredibly proud of the business we've built, and we believe joining Visterra will create even greater opportunities for our employees and customers. Together, we will continue delivering exceptional landscape solutions across one of the most dynamic markets in Texas."

"What mattered most to me in choosing a partner was finding a company that truly honors the people behind the work-our dedicated team, our loyal customers, and the relationships we've built over the years," said Christy Rohlf, Co-Owner of Liberty Lawn & Landscaping. "After two decades of leading this company side-by-side with my incredible husband and our hardworking employees, it was essential to find a partner who shared those same qualities and values. Visterra's vision and commitment genuinely reflect these core principles. I'm more than confident this partnership will open new, meaningful opportunities for our team and customers for many years ahead."

The partnership advances Visterra's growth initiatives focused on expanding across high-growth Sunbelt markets, enhancing operational efficiency through scale, unlocking career pathways for employees across all regions, and delivering a true one-stop solution for commercial landscaping customers nationwide.

This marks Visterra's 12th strategic partnership since inception and sixth completed investment in 2025. Legal counsel was provided by Much Shelist. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top 30 largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

