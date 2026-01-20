Fortrade (DIFC) Limited Secures DFSA Regulation Within Dubai's Financial Hub

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortrade has announced that its Dubai-based entity, Fortrade (DIFC) Limited, has been granted regulatory authorisation by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The license places the company within the regulatory framework of the Dubai International Financial Centre, one of the region's most established international financial hubs. The development reflects Fortrade's continued focus on operating within recognised regulatory environments and strengthening its presence in the region through a structured and transparent market framework.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, stated that the DFSA authorisation reflects the group's ongoing work to maintain consistent governance and compliance standards across its global operations. The licence positions the DIFC entity within a formal regulatory framework, alongside the company's other regulated entities in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other jurisdictions.

Regulation, Structure, and the DIFC Framework

The DFSA license authorises Fortrade (DIFC) Limited to operate from within the DIFC, a financial free zone established to support global financial institutions through a common-law legal system, independent courts, and internationally aligned regulation. The DIFC is home to banks, asset managers, insurers, and trading firms that operate across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Fortrade's entry into this framework reinforces its commitment to operating in environments where regulatory clarity and institutional oversight underpin market activity. In addition to its DIFC presence, the group continues to serve clients through regulated entities in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other jurisdictions.

Chris Warburton added that the company's attention remains on how traders actually engage with markets on a day-to-day basis. "Fortrade has always strived to make the trading experience straightforward, without layering on features that make it harder to use," he said, "That starts with platforms that are stable and accessible across web, mobile, and desktop, and extends to a broad product range. Alongside that, we provide educational materials and market analysis so traders have access to information when they need it. For those using structured approaches, including day trading, having everything within the same environment removes friction from the process."

About the brand

Fortrade provides access to CFDs on currencies, stocks, indices, metals, energy, agricultural products and more. Trading is available through Fortrader, the broker's proprietary platform accessible via web and mobile, as well as the MT4 Mobile App. Fortrade offers educational materials and market analysis for informational purposes. These include courses, webinars, glossaries, trading videos, and market commentary. These resources are for information only and do not constitute personal advice or reduce the risks of trading CFDs.

The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, reflecting consistent regulatory standards across its operations.

