With data center demand rising and residential batteries evolving from backup power to grid assets, Marco Krapels, SVP and chief marketing officer at Enphase Energy, says the industry must shift from "save with solar" to "get Enphase, get paid."From ESS News At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Marco Krapels, SVP and chief marketing officer at Enphase Energy, stood with ESS News in front of Enphase's new bidirectional EV charger to discuss the topic of distributed energy generation and data centers, the "sleeping giant" of EVs, and why bankability can underpin confidence in grid flexibility. First layer ...

