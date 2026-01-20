CACI Hosts Secretary of War Executive Fellows for 2025 Company Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / CACI recently welcomed 17 Secretary of War Executive Fellows to its Reston, Virginia headquarters for its annual Company Day. This CACI-sponsored event brings together the company's senior leadership team and senior military officers from across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, Coast Guard, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve.

The fellows are military officers assigned to a variety of sponsoring corporations for professional development and industry immersion. Each year hosting, CACI is paired with one of the executive fellows for a year-long fellowship in the company. This year, CACI's fellow is Air National Guard Colonel Karen Bogdan, whose fellowship year began in August.

This one-year career development program is designed to improve the fellow's understanding of business and enhance their professional and management competencies. This is accomplished by partnering fellows with top tier public and private sector companies. Following the fellowship year, each fellow returns to their parent service with a deeper understanding of government contracting informed by their industry experience.

CACI is honored to serve as a longtime corporate sponsor of the Department of War Executive Fellowship Program. This year's company day program featured opening remarks from CACI President and CEO John Mengucci, followed by senior leader panel discussions and a series of technology briefings and hands-on demonstrations highlighting CACI's advancements across counter-UxS, artificial intelligence, spectrum superiority, network modernization, photonics, and other critical capabilities.

"Discovering CACI's mission, meeting its leaders, and experiencing its culture on Executive Fellows Company Day was not only informative and engaging, but also a lot of fun," said Karen Bogdan. "My fellowship with CACI has been an incredible experience that has really opened my eyes to the importance of partnership between government and industry, and how we can work together to make a positive impact on national security."

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Strategic Communications

(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/caci-hosts-secretary-of-war-executive-fellows-for-2025-company-da-1129415