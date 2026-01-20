New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Automotive innovation has reached a pivotal moment as Sikroria unveils groundbreaking technologies designed to address fuel efficiency and vehicle safety without sacrificing cost-effectiveness. As the automotive industry grapples with stringent regulations and consumer demand for sustainability, the company's advancements aim to reshape the landscape.

At the core of Sikroria's innovations is a hardware-based aerodynamic solution that reduces drag and improves efficiency for a range of vehicles-electric, hybrid, and gas-powered. Their Al-driven mirror adjustment system enhances driver safety and convenience.

Key features include:

Significant reductions in aerodynamic drag for various vehicle sizes and shapes

Improved fuel economy and range through optimized airflow

Global patents and validated performance through extensive testing

Test Results:

Vehicles utilizing this technology exhibited remarkable range and efficiency improvements.

For instance, a compact electric vehicle (EV) could potentially travel from New York to Washington, D.C., and back on a single charge.

Over 27,000 miles of road testing have confirmed consistent performance gains, supported by wind tunnel testing from an independent facility.

These advancements not only lower operating costs but also address range anxiety-breaking down barriers to AS adoption and facilitating affordable vehicle options for the broader market.

Global automotive manufacturers are under immense pressure to enhance fuel efficiency while ensuring safety. This calls into question whether high-performance innovation can also remain affordable. Sikroria aims to provide solutions that answer this critical dilemma.

Automakers worldwide invest billions each year to develop:

Fuel-efficient engines

Alternative energy vehicles

Solutions to meet increasingly stringent regulations

Sikroria offers innovative approaches, focusing on practical applications that ensure both the affordability and effectiveness of these advancements.

Sikroria is diligently working on a new production vehicle that fully integrates their innovative technologies. Their vision is clear: to democratize access to high-efficiency and intelligent safety solutions, reshaping how the world moves-cleaner, smarter, and farther.

About the company

From an early age, Shivam and Divyam Sikroria have shared a passion for mathematics and automobiles. Their formative years included contributions to the development of high-performance sports cars, further cultivating their expertise at prestigious auto shows in Geneva, Monaco, and the Middle East.

