Contracts are part of C$184 million agreement for more than 15 facilities announced in August 2025

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has been awarded project contracts for Andujar and Arjona with D.B. Andalucia, a special purpose company developing projects in the renewable sector in Spain.

These contracts are part of a previously disclosed agreement, announced on August 19, 2025, under which Anaergia S.r.l. will deliver a comprehensive suite of services and deploy its innovative, proven technology to support the construction of new anaerobic digestion plants in Spain. These facilities represent the second and third projects under the broader agreement for more than 15 plants, with an aggregate value of approximately C$184 million.

Under the terms of the contracts, both facilities, which are designed to convert waste from olive oil production into renewable biomethane, are expected to be completed within 18 months. Anaergia anticipates generating combined revenue of approximately C$25 million from these two projects.

"Each of these new facilities will convert approximately 100,000 tonnes per year of olive pomace into biomethane, highlighting the vital role of Infinitum in the production of sustainable energy," said Alfonso De Gonzalo, Chairman of D.B. Andalucia. "These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to promoting the widespread adoption of clean and sustainable fuels."

"Anaergia is increasingly recognized as a leader in the global transition toward sustainable energy solutions," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "Delivering these plants represents an important step as we leverage our industry-leading solutions to help advance a cleaner, greener future."

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

