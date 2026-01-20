Dunlop Sports Americas: XXIO Casts Sports Broadcaster Charissa Thompson as Latest Brand Ambassador

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / XXIO, a global leader in premium lightweight golf equipment, proudly announces television host and sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson as the brand's newest ambassador. Known for her charisma, quick wit, and passion for sports, Thompson will bring her signature energy to XXIO's upcoming campaigns, including the all-new XXIO 14 Ladies product line.

"I'm excited to be able to partner with a brand that makes golf feel more approachable and enjoyable for women," said Thompson. "XXIO clubs have this effortless performance about them that give golfers like me the confidence I need from the first swing. That's something I'm excited to share with my community and especially women who are looking for clubs that make the game easier and more fun."

A seasoned broadcaster and one of the most recognizable female voices in sports media, Thompson has spent nearly two decades covering everything from college football, basketball, and the NFL's biggest moments. After graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2004, Thompson began her career with on-air roles with the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Net where she developed her skills as a sideline reporter and studio host.

In 2010, she joined ESPN, where she appeared as a host on several flagship programs before returning to Fox Sports in 2013. Since then, Thompson has been a mainstay across the network's programming. In 2022, she joined the NFL's expansion into streaming services by hosting Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, where she appears alongside four former NFL players.

Off the air, Thompson co-hosts the popular podcast 'Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,' offering an unfiltered and entertaining look at sports, pop culture, and personal life experiences, highlighting her blend of honesty and humor. With a combined social media following of more than one million across her channels, Thompson continues to influence fans on and off the sidelines.

Thompson's partnership with XXIO will come to life through 'Play Easy', the brand's main digital campaign designed specifically for the modern female golfer. Play Easy reimagines golf as a sophisticated yet approachable lifestyle, one rooted in confidence, connection, and enjoyment both on and off the course. Through inspiring digital and social storytelling, the campaign celebrates women finding their rhythm, their joy, and their place in the game with equipment designed to work naturally with their swing.

As a leading voice within Play Easy, Thompson will help welcome more women into golf by showcasing how XXIO blends effortless performance, modern design, and a supportive community to make every round feel easy, memorable, and uniquely theirs.

"Charissa brings an energy and authenticity that resonates with women both on and off the course, which makes her the perfect partner as we introduce our most expansive XXIO Ladies lineup ever," said Noelle Zavaleta, XXIO Media & Communications Director. "She embodies the positivity, inclusivity, and confidence we want women to feel in their game, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

To see all upcoming content with Charissa Thompson, follow XXIO on social media, and to learn more about the XXIO 14 Ladies line of clubs, visit us.dunlopsports.com/xxio.

